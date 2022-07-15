Turkiye, Egypt and Saudi Arabia prepare to join BRICS

BRICS expects Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey to join group soon The president of the BRICS International Forum expects Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia to join the group 'very soon'. In an interview with Russia's Izvestia, Purnima Anand said that China, Russia...

Purnima Anand, President of the BRICS International Forum, made the statement. Purnima Anand stated that Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Egypt preparing to become a member of BRICS, these countries will apply soon. Purnima Anand, reminded the membership application of Argentina and Iran last June; He said that Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Egypt are also preparing to apply to join the BRICS.Anand stated that Russia supports Saudi Arabia's desire to join the BRICS. The BRICS membership of both Iran and Saudi Arabia can create a very positive climate for regional peace also.Turkish President Erdogan attended the 10th BRICS Summit held in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2018 as a "specially invited leader" and Turkiye's desire to become a member of BRICS was officially expressed here for the first time.Some sources associate the BRICS formation with the management and control on the REE. Because these countries either hold most of the world's identified REE reserves, or fields with important preliminary findings.Also some sources see this(Turkiye's participation to BRICS) as part of Turkiye's preparation to 'something'.