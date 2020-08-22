TURKIYE - 2023 Technology Center in the Region ( Top Projects )

Length: 21 m

Wingspan: 14 m

Height: 6 m

Wing area: 60 m2

Max takeoff weight: 27,215 kg (60,000 lb)

Powerplant: 2 × GE F110 (until indigenous ones are manufactured by TR Motor)

Maximum speed: Mach 1.8

Combat range: 1,100 km

Service ceiling: 17,000 m (55,000 ft)

The records break down into specific categories focusing on the economy, energy, foreign policy, healthcare, transport and tourism , defence industry altogether they make up the 2023 vision plan for TurkiyeMost of projects are the first in Islamic World-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------The plant will host the indigenous car engineering, design and production center.TOGG factory is expected to be completed in 18 months and will start mass production in 2022 with an annual capacity of 175,000 vehicles$50 billion contribution to gross domestic productThe prototype of Turkey's first indigenous Electric Cars were unveiled on Dec. 26.The Turkish vehicles are expected to hit the market in 2022Turkey's charging infrastructure problem will be solved in 2022-- The fully electric car is expected to have two engine configurations 200 hp or 400 hp-- a 4.8 second sprint from 0 to 100 km/h-- The car will have a range of up to 500 km and locally produced Lithium-ion battery chargeable to 80% in less than 30 minutes-- "3D Holographic Assistant" technology .. ( the first time in the world )This innovative assistant will benefit from advanced eye tracking algorithms and holographic three-dimensional imaging technologies to provide a user experience far beyond the ordinary virtual dashboard-- The car is becoming a smart device. It's an autonomous vehicle ( autonomous driving level 3 )-- Artificial Intelligence technology-- Intelligent connection and updating software over the internet via a 4G / 5G connection---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Turkey's first fully domestic satellite Türksat 6A are planned for in-orbit delivery in the first quarter of 2021 and 2022 respectivelyTURKSAT-6A-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------MTOW : 10 tonsSpeed : 172 kts ( 318 km/h )Service ceiling : 20.000 feet ( 6.096 m )Operation envelope : between -40 / +50 C day and nightMILDAR Millimeter wave fire control RadarHEHSIS 360 degree Electronic Warfare Counter Measure SystemDIRCM Infrared Counter Measure SystemTarget Detection SystemHelicopter Obstacle Detection SystemModular Avionics Architecture4 axis AutopilotHELMET Integrated Display SystemBallistic protection heavy armored Cockpit ( resistant to 12.7 mm ammunition )1200 kg weapon payload capacity-- 30 mm Gun with buried munition box-- CIRIT 70 mm laser guided Rockets-- MIZRAK Anti Tank Missiles ( up to 16 ATGMs )-- Air to Air MissilesTAI heavy class Attack Helicopter will be 100% indigenous including Turboshaft Engine-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------President Erdogan says 320 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves found by drill ship FATIH in Black Seaand the newly discovered reserves are only a piece of a larger resource. Turkiye will continue to discover more in the Black Sea’s Tuna-1 and Kiyikoy zonesalso there are huge gas reserves for Turkiye in the Eastern MediterraneanTurkiye aims to have the natural gas ready for public use in 2023------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------The HAVA SOJ will be able to detect, identify , deceive and blind enemy communication systems and radar (air defense, early warning, etc )only a few countries in the world such as the US , Israel , the UK , Russia , Turkiye, FranceThe HAVA SOJ system which has superior technological features than the KORAL Land Based Remote Electronic Support/Electronic Attack (KARA SOJ) system will combine many electronic warfare capabilities on an aircraft. There is no other system with this quality known in the world4 HAVA SOJ systems to be built within the scope of the project will be delivered to the Air Force Command between 2023 and 2027Turkiye has started integrating of ASELSAN Remote Electronic Support/Electronic Attack Systems into Bombardier Global 6000 type Aircrafts----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------and by 2023 Turkiye will join to big club with SIPER high altitude Air Defense System + 600km EIRS AESA Radar-- PATRIOT The US-- S300/S400 Russia-- HQ-9 China-- SAMP-T France/Italy-- DAVID'S SLING Israel-- KHORDAD-15 Iran-- SIPER Turkiye-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------In May 2010, Russia and Turkiye signed an agreement to build Nuclear Power Plantand the first unit to become operational in 2023.....The other three units are expected to be complete by 2025-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Length : 113mDisplacement : 3000 tonsRange : 6000 nmSpeed : 29 knotsGENESIS Combat Management System250 km SMART-S mk2 search RadarTBT-01 Yakamoz SonarAselsan ARES-2N Electronic Warfare SystemAselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure System16 cells MK-41 VLS-- 1 x 76 mm Oto Melera Super Rapid Gun ( 40 km )-- 16 x ATMACA Anti ship Missiles ( 220+ km )-- 64 x ESSM Air Defense Missiles ( 50 km )-- 1 x Phalanx Mk-15 Blok 1B CIWS-- 6 x Mk 46 Mod 5 Torpedos-- 2 x 25 mm Aselsan STOP Machine Gun Platforms-- 1 x Sikorsky S70 Seahawk ASW HelicopterThe ISTIF class Frigates are a planned group of 4 Frigates for the Turkish Navy---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Length : 12,3 mHeight : 4,1 mWingspan: 20 mMTOW : 4.500 kgPayload : 1350 kgService ceiling : 40.000 feet-- SATCOM-- Multirole AESA Radar ( air search , Synthetic Aperture , weather )-- Electr onic Data Gathering ( ELINT / COMINT )-- MAM-L laser guided smart munition-- GOKTUG Air to Air Missile-- TEBER , KGK and HGK guided bombs-- SOM Cruise MissileTurkiye is one of top 4 Countries in the World with the US , Israel and China in UCAV technology3,5-4 tons MTOW1.000 kg payloadAselsan GaN based AESA Radar ( ( air search , Synthetic Aperture , weather )Artificial Intelligence AlgorithmsAselsan Electronic Data Gathering ( ELINT / COMINT )SATCOM with Turksat-6A Communication Satellite ( thousands of km Combat Radius )Turbofan EngineSpeed of mach 0,840.000 feet altitudeAir to Air MissilesSOM Network enabled Cruise MissileStrategic strike , SEAD/DEAD role--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------National origin : Germany-TURKEY ( under license production in Turkey )Length : 67,6 mDisplacement : 2013 tonsRange : 12000 nmSpeed : 20 knotsUGM-84A Harpoon Blok II or ATMACA Anti ship MissileGEZGIN Land attack Cruise MissileMk48 ADCAP Mod6 or AKYA Heavy TorpedoAselsan ARES-2SC Electronic Warfare SystemAselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure SystemAselsan TORK Hard-Kill Torpedo Countermeasure SystemREIS ( Type-214TN ) class AIP Submarine are a planned group of 6 Submarines for the Turkish Navy------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Turkey has ramped up its efforts to develop and produce medical devices domestically, rather than relying on foreign suppliersAselsan MR ( Magnetic Resonance )Aselsan X-RayBIOSYS' Mechanical Ventilator----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------National origin : SPAIN ( under license production in Turkey )Length : 232 mDisplacement : 27400 tonsRange : 9000 nmSpeed : 21 knots-- 10 T-129 Attack Helicopters-- 8 CH-47F Chinook Helicopters-- 2 S-70B Seahawk ASW Helicopters----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------