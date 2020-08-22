TURKIYE - 2023 Technology Center in the Region ( Top Projects )

MMM-E
The records break down into specific categories focusing on the economy, energy, foreign policy, healthcare, transport and tourism , defence industry altogether they make up the 2023 vision plan for Turkiye
Most of projects are the first in Islamic World
1 ) TAI TFX Fighter Jet ..... roll out by 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2) More than a Factory: Turkiye breaks ground for 1st domestic car plant
The plant will host the indigenous car engineering, design and production center.
TOGG factory is expected to be completed in 18 months and will start mass production in 2022 with an annual capacity of 175,000 vehicles
$50 billion contribution to gross domestic product
Turkey's Automobile Initiative Group (TOGG) total of TL 22 billion ($3.7 billion) will be invested in the project
The prototype of Turkey's first indigenous Electric Cars were unveiled on Dec. 26.
The Turkish vehicles are expected to hit the market in 2022
Turkey's charging infrastructure problem will be solved in 2022
Specifications
-- The fully electric car is expected to have two engine configurations 200 hp or 400 hp
-- a 4.8 second sprint from 0 to 100 km/h
-- The car will have a range of up to 500 km and locally produced Lithium-ion battery chargeable to 80% in less than 30 minutes
-- "3D Holographic Assistant" technology .. ( the first time in the world )
This innovative assistant will benefit from advanced eye tracking algorithms and holographic three-dimensional imaging technologies to provide a user experience far beyond the ordinary virtual dashboard
-- The car is becoming a smart device. It's an autonomous vehicle ( autonomous driving level 3 )
-- Artificial Intelligence technology
-- Intelligent connection and updating software over the internet via a 4G / 5G connection
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
3) Turkiye is set to take its place among 10 countries in the world that can produce communications satellite domestically
Turkey's first fully domestic satellite Türksat 6A are planned for in-orbit delivery in the first quarter of 2021 and 2022 respectively
TURKSAT-6A
Turkey's first indigenous and national high-resolution observation Satellite IMECE will be launched by 2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
4) TAI ATAK-II 10 tons class heavy Attack Helicopter ... first flight by 2023
( Turkey joins to big club / American AH-64E . Russian KA-52 and Turkish ATAK-II )
MTOW : 10 tons
Speed : 172 kts ( 318 km/h )
Service ceiling : 20.000 feet ( 6.096 m )
Operation envelope : between -40 / +50 C day and night
MILDAR Millimeter wave fire control Radar
HEHSIS 360 degree Electronic Warfare Counter Measure System
DIRCM Infrared Counter Measure System
Target Detection System
Helicopter Obstacle Detection System
Modular Avionics Architecture
4 axis Autopilot
HELMET Integrated Display System
Ballistic protection heavy armored Cockpit ( resistant to 12.7 mm ammunition )
1200 kg weapon payload capacity
-- 30 mm Gun with buried munition box
-- CIRIT 70 mm laser guided Rockets
-- MIZRAK Anti Tank Missiles ( up to 16 ATGMs )
-- Air to Air Missiles
TAI heavy class Attack Helicopter will be 100% indigenous including Turboshaft Engine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
5) Turkiye discovers major Black Sea natural gas reserves $65 billion
President Erdogan says 320 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves found by drill ship FATIH in Black Sea
and the newly discovered reserves are only a piece of a larger resource. Turkiye will continue to discover more in the Black Sea’s Tuna-1 and Kiyikoy zones
also there are huge gas reserves for Turkiye in the Eastern Mediterranean
Turkiye aims to have the natural gas ready for public use in 2023
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
6) HAVASOJ STAND OFF JAMMER
The HAVA SOJ will be able to detect, identify , deceive and blind enemy communication systems and radar (air defense, early warning, etc )
only a few countries in the world such as the US , Israel , the UK , Russia , Turkiye, France
The HAVA SOJ system which has superior technological features than the KORAL Land Based Remote Electronic Support/Electronic Attack (KARA SOJ) system will combine many electronic warfare capabilities on an aircraft. There is no other system with this quality known in the world
4 HAVA SOJ systems to be built within the scope of the project will be delivered to the Air Force Command between 2023 and 2027
Turkiye has started integrating of ASELSAN Remote Electronic Support/Electronic Attack Systems into Bombardier Global 6000 type Aircrafts
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
7) Turkiye has developed HISAR-A low altitude and HISAR-O medium altitude Air Defense Systems to intercept Cruise Missiles , Helicopters , UCAVs and Fighter Jets
and by 2023 Turkiye will join to big club with SIPER high altitude Air Defense System + 600km EIRS AESA Radar
-- PATRIOT The US
-- S300/S400 Russia
-- HQ-9 China
-- SAMP-T France/Italy
-- DAVID'S SLING Israel
-- KHORDAD-15 Iran
-- SIPER Turkiye
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8) Turkey and Russia launched construction of Turkey’s first nuclear power plant in the southern province of Mersin ( 4800 MW )
In May 2010, Russia and Turkiye signed an agreement to build Nuclear Power Plant
and the first unit to become operational in 2023.....The other three units are expected to be complete by 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
9) ISTIF class Frigate ( under construction ) will be in service by 2023
Length : 113m
Displacement : 3000 tons
Range : 6000 nm
Speed : 29 knots
GENESIS Combat Management System
250 km SMART-S mk2 search Radar
TBT-01 Yakamoz Sonar
Aselsan ARES-2N Electronic Warfare System
Aselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure System
16 cells MK-41 VLS
-- 1 x 76 mm Oto Melera Super Rapid Gun ( 40 km )
-- 16 x ATMACA Anti ship Missiles ( 220+ km )
-- 64 x ESSM Air Defense Missiles ( 50 km )
-- 1 x Phalanx Mk-15 Blok 1B CIWS
-- 6 x Mk 46 Mod 5 Torpedos
-- 2 x 25 mm Aselsan STOP Machine Gun Platforms
-- 1 x Sikorsky S70 Seahawk ASW Helicopter
The ISTIF class Frigates are a planned group of 4 Frigates for the Turkish Navy
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10) Baykar AKINCI UCAV
Length : 12,3 m
Height : 4,1 m
Wingspan: 20 m
MTOW : 4.500 kg
Payload : 1350 kg
Service ceiling : 40.000 feet
-- SATCOM
-- Multirole AESA Radar ( air search , Synthetic Aperture , weather )
-- Electr onic Data Gathering ( ELINT / COMINT )
-- MAM-L laser guided smart munition
-- GOKTUG Air to Air Missile
-- TEBER , KGK and HGK guided bombs
-- SOM Cruise Missile
Turkiye is one of top 4 Countries in the World with the US , Israel and China in UCAV technology
Baykar MIUS stealth UCAV by 2023
3,5-4 tons MTOW
1.000 kg payload
Aselsan GaN based AESA Radar ( ( air search , Synthetic Aperture , weather )
Artificial Intelligence Algorithms
Aselsan Electronic Data Gathering ( ELINT / COMINT )
SATCOM with Turksat-6A Communication Satellite ( thousands of km Combat Radius )
Turbofan Engine
Speed of mach 0,8
40.000 feet altitude
Air to Air Missiles
SOM Network enabled Cruise Missile
Strategic strike , SEAD/DEAD role
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11) REIS ( Type-214TN ) class AIP Submarine by 2022
National origin : Germany-TURKEY ( under license production in Turkey )
Length : 67,6 m
Displacement : 2013 tons
Range : 12000 nm
Speed : 20 knots
UGM-84A Harpoon Blok II or ATMACA Anti ship Missile
GEZGIN Land attack Cruise Missile
Mk48 ADCAP Mod6 or AKYA Heavy Torpedo
Aselsan ARES-2SC Electronic Warfare System
Aselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure System
Aselsan TORK Hard-Kill Torpedo Countermeasure System
REIS ( Type-214TN ) class AIP Submarine are a planned group of 6 Submarines for the Turkish Navy
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12) MEDICAL DEVICES
Turkey has ramped up its efforts to develop and produce medical devices domestically, rather than relying on foreign suppliers
Aselsan MR ( Magnetic Resonance )
Aselsan X-Ray
BIOSYS' Mechanical Ventilator
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
13) TCG ANADOLU Amphibious Assault Ship by 2021
National origin : SPAIN ( under license production in Turkey )
Length : 232 m
Displacement : 27400 tons
Range : 9000 nm
Speed : 21 knots
-- 10 T-129 Attack Helicopters
-- 8 CH-47F Chinook Helicopters
-- 2 S-70B Seahawk ASW Helicopters
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
