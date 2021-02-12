What's new

Turkish weapons were sized in Iran's western border

During past few years, specially during sensetive times, elections, riots, etc several batch of Turkish weapons have been discovered by our intelligent and security forces.

And now before Iran's presidential election, another cargo of Turkish weapons were seized from terrorists in western border. The interesting thing is that Turkey claims to fight against kurd terrorist, but Iran captures brand new weapons from the very same kurds!

 
interesting ,those hand guns are only good for terrorizing civilians they worth shit if the purpose is fighting with armed forces.
you guess they want to disrupt peace and security and there is no plan for any fight for what they claim
 
