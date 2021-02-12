Turkish weapons were sized in Iran's western border

During past few years, specially during sensetive times, elections, riots, etc several batch of Turkish weapons have been discovered by our intelligent and security forces.
And now before Iran's presidential election, another cargo of Turkish weapons were seized from terrorists in western border. The interesting thing is that Turkey claims to fight against kurd terrorist, but Iran captures brand new weapons from the very same kurds!
