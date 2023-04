Oublious said: New drone completes first firing of missile in significant unmanned air combat milestone A new versatile drone system capable of multiple types of combat mission over land, sea and air has completed a highly successful first trial firing of a Thales Lightweight Multirole Missile (LMM) to bring the potential of unmanned air combat a step closer to reality.

There are two very valuable startups behind the project. FlyBvlos, the main developer, has great potential with very innovative approaches to drone systems in general. In the future, they may make a breakthrough leading to a success story similar to the TB-2/Baykar story.As I wrote in the other forum, VTOL drones have great potential, especially for the naval area.