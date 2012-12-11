What's new

Turkish view: The unstoppable fall of Ikhwanism!

The unstoppable fall of Ikhwanism!

The unstoppable fall of Ikhwanism!

The fall of the Ikhwanists at home and in the region furnishes the peoples day by day with greater opportunities to combine their strength and struggles to achieve such a policy.
This view is supported by this Turkish Admiral who also says that Turkeys Ikhwanist foreign policy is dead!

The Blue Homeland is uniting the Turkish youth

The Blue Homeland, which is vital for our today and our future, must always be held above internal politics
Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Gulf states do not want Muslim Brotherhood because MB wants a republic while the Khaleejis want a fiefdom. They see the entire Muslim world as their fiefdom as well. They want everyone else in civil war or poor because it makes them powerful in comparison (and access to cheap South Asian labor).

Israel and the US don't want MB in Egypt because that means greater sympathy towards Palestinians and allowing them access to food and materials imports. They want Egypt to always remain a military dictatorship so that it is firmly a puppet of the Saudis, Emiratis and Americans to ensure Israel's protection. That's precisely why they backed the coup regime to the tune of billions of dollars.

Despite the fact that Saudis have been at odds with MB since the 80s and considered them enemies since the 90s, there were people in the West spreading conspiracy theories that KSA was backing them which is absurd!!

KSA does not just back every Islamic group, only groups that fight KSA's enemies. When Nasser was alive, he was their enemy and KSA backed MB. KSA used to back the Zaydi monarchy in Yemen while Nasser backed the republicans. Then when the Zaydi monarchy fell, KSA and UAE began backing the dictatorship and opposing the Zaydis! (KSA and UAE don't care about sides, their only agenda is to keep Yemen in civil-war so it doesn't become the regional superpower of the Peninsula by default). When Nasser and even Sadat died, Egypt became a puppet of the GCC itself.

I remember during the Arab Spring, many people including Zionist/Neocons in the West were spreading all sorts of conspiracy theories. Even saying that the Muslim Brotherhood secretly controls the US congress!! The only nation that has a disproportionate influence in US government, media and finance is the pro-Israel lobby.

Because of all these incidents, MB has actually acquired a bad reputation. "Muslim Brotherhood" is a convenient boogeyman across the West and Near East alike. It makes it seem like some sort of secretive organization like the Bilderberg Group or worse the Jesuits and Knights Templars. The latter two are not even relevant in politics but people still use them as a convenient boogeyman.
 
