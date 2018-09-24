Turkish UAV-SOJ (stand-off jammer) Works Started

Defense Industry Presidency Electronic Warfare and Radar Department Head Ahmet AKYOL, who attended the Defense and Technology Days organized by ITU SAVTEK, said, “After the LAND-SOJ and AIR-SOJ projects, we also started our UAV-SOJ studies. Inshallah, we will bring these systems to our Turkish Armed Forces in the coming period, ”he said.
Turkish Security Forces are currently using ANKA-I and BAYKAR UAVs in reconnaissance and surveillance and signal intelligence missions. With the UAV-SOJ taking into the inventory, it will be possible to supress and jamming enemy communication and radar elements with UAVs.
İTÜ SAVTEK tarafından gerçekleştirilen Savunma ve Teknoloji Günlerine katılan Savunma Sanayii Başkanlığı Elektronik Harp ve Radar Daire Başkanı Ahmet AKYOL, “KARA-SOJ ve HAVA-SOJ projelerinden sonra İHA-SOJ çalışmalarımızı da başlattık. İnşallah önümüzdeki dönemde bu sistemleri Türk Silahlı...
