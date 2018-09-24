What's new

Turkish UAV-SOJ (stand-off jammer) Works Started

Defense Industry Presidency Electronic Warfare and Radar Department Head Ahmet AKYOL, who attended the Defense and Technology Days organized by ITU SAVTEK, said, “After the LAND-SOJ and AIR-SOJ projects, we also started our UAV-SOJ studies. Inshallah, we will bring these systems to our Turkish Armed Forces in the coming period, ”he said.


Turkish Security Forces are currently using ANKA-I and BAYKAR UAVs in reconnaissance and surveillance and signal intelligence missions. With the UAV-SOJ taking into the inventory, it will be possible to supress and jamming enemy communication and radar elements with UAVs.

