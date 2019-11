Many TV channels in Pakistan broadcast Turkish drama series and movies,

“Viewers are impressed with Turkish-made serials, and that increases their interest in Turkey. Many Pakistanis come here to our travel agency to visit Turkey after watching them,” Engin Tokul, manager of Sefer Turk travel agency, told Anadolu Agency.

Tokul said that since 2013, there has been a significant increase in the number of trips to Turkey from Pakistan. In 2013, Pakistani TV channels screened 11 Turkish-made TV serials and two movies. Tokul thinks the number will increase to over 120,000 by the end of this year. "Many travelers talk about Turkish serials when they come to the office and ask about the places where Turkish serials have been filmed," he added. The National University of Modern Languages in the capital, Islamabad, has also taught Turkish language since 1972, said Ertas. "There is a cooperation protocol between [state-run] Pakistan Television (PTV) and the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) and an initiative with the Turkish embassy and Yunus Emre Institute. We would like to add Turkish cartoons to PTV's children's channel." Tweet from President Erdogan spurs interest in Turkish serial. Since Turkish serials became popular in the country, some Pakistanis have also been trying to learn Turkish. "I first heard about Dirilis Ertugrul from a tweet by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. I have been interested in Turkish history since my childhood," said Nur. Nur knows four languages, including Turkish and Arabic, and practices with English-speaking Turks who follow Erdogan. So far, she has watched the Dirilis Ertugrul, Payitaht Abdulhamid and Calikusu serials.