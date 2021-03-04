Turkish Trials Show China’s Sinovac Shot to Be 83.5% Effective, 100% effective in preventing hospitalization
By Tugce Ozsoy
March 3, 2021, 5:41 AM EST
Turkish trials found China’s Sinovac inoculation to be 83.5% effective against the coronavirus, a level of protection that’s lower than the country’s initial predictions but significantly above Brazilian estimates.
The CoronaVac shot made by Sinovac Biotech Ltd. was 100% effective in preventing hospitalization, according to the Phase 3 trials by the prestigious Hacettepe University in Ankara, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
Turkey has been running trials of the vaccine since September, and initial findings suggested an efficacy rate of 91.25%, the Health Ministry announced in late December.
The Chinese vaccine has delivered vastly varying efficacy rates in four clinical trial sites, leading to concerns over whether the vaccine will be effective in stemming outbreaks in the countries it’s being administered.
