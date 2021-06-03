What's new

Turkish TRG-300 tiger delivered(combat proven)

"BD is like a wife of India" - BD's current Foreign Minister on record

Hopefully, a downgraded system without disclosing much is given to BD....

BD Army is controlled by RAW - the Indian intelligence agency for terrorism. The top floor of BD Army's HQ is occupied by RAW agents...

All patriotic Muslim officers in the BD Army have been eliminated...

BD Army Chief is an internationally recognized Mafia leader involved in murder, corruption, extortion etc....

All political and government officials of any importance in BD are either Hindu from BD/India or their die-hard cohorts with their souls having been sold out...

Exporting any defense item to BD is equivalent to exporting to India.....
 
- No, BD's relationship with India is like husband and wife because there quarrel like a couple. This is what our FM said and meant. By the way, your great Pakistan is seeking friendship with India. What is wrong with your Jazba?

- Yes, BD Army is totally controlled by RAW and this is why our Army refused to buy even a single piece of nuts and bolts from India.

Hindi-Urdu Bhai Bhai!!!
 
