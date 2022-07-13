What's new

Turkish TB-2 UCAV is 93% indigenous

Some İranian Friends use false info from 2015 about TB-2s
1657703645988.png




İn reality , as of 2022 TB-2 UCAV is 93% indigenous including Aselsan CATS E/O System instead of Canadian WESCAM
1657703736656.png

1657703754849.png

1657704103724.jpeg





ANKA-S and AKSUNGUR UCAVs are 100% indigenous

including
-- TEI PD-170 Engine
-- Aselsan CATS E/O System
-- C2TECH SATCOM
1657704017845.jpeg

1657707791019.jpeg



1657703994779.jpeg

1657704139444.jpeg

1657704063487.png

1657704180628.jpeg



Except Turboprop Engine , AKINCI UCAV is full of indigenous
1657705619346.png

1657705944737.jpeg
 
well let make something clear , I never said what percent of TB-2 is turkish and what is not. so please don't make stories.
but i talked about some turkish engine and pointed to the fact that they were so problematic that , only two of them were made and then you start to import engine again to continue that helicopter production .
I also remainded you of the time you taught Ankai use something else not a diesel piston engine
 
Hack-Hook said:
well let make something clear , I never said what percent of TB-2 is turkish and what is not. so please don't make stories.
You also said TB-2 use foreign components

now say it again here , if you İranians knows about Turkish UCAVs
 
ESAx said:
You also said TB-2 use foreign components

now say it again here , if you İranians knows about Turkish UCAVs
well , it uses foreign component at least the ones you sold Ukraine use it . but when I say that . can you show it to me ?
 
Hack-Hook said:
but i talked about some turkish engine and pointed to the fact that they were so problematic that , only two of them were made and then you start to import engine again to continue that helicopter production .
You have false info again

There is no any problem with TEI TS-1400 Turboshaft Engine ,
TEI produced 4 TS-1400 Turboshaft Engines and delivered to TAI for testing and integration it on T-625 Helicopters that will begin serial production in 2024

Hack-Hook said:
well , it uses foreign component at least the ones you sold Ukraine use it . but when I say that . can you show it to me ?
TB-2 use only foreign Engine , nothing else
even İsraeli American UCAVs used ROTEX Engines
 
ESAx said:
You have false info again

There is no any problem with TEI TS-1400 Turboshaft Engine ,
TEI produced 4 TS-1400 Turboshaft Engines and delivered to TAI for testing and integarion it on T-625 Helicopters that will begin serial production in 2024
yeah , but still uses foreign engine in that helicopter, and if it will be produced in two years , then talk about it then. do we talk about anything we produce in future ? we produce two different turbofan engine , we produce a plethora of different turbo-jet engines from different size , we talk about them
we are working on a turbofan engine in class of 50kn dry we never talked about it as it is not ready. we don't talk about our future missiles and UCAV's
you have your Akinci (which by the way can carry MK-82 probably MK-83 if it don't use any other weapon not 840kg bomb (MK-84) you claimed .and do that in external bays .
we have Shahed-149 that can carry up to 13 bomb in its internal bays. by removing 5 bomb you can add to that 500kg of reconnaissance equipment and is in service since April.

14000428000814_Test_NewPhotoFree.jpg

it come wit its Sar Radar, it come with this electro optic
14000428000839_Test_NewPhotoFree.jpg
 
Hack-Hook said:
yeah , but still uses foreign engine in that helicopter, and if it will be produced in two years , then talk about it then. do we talk about anything we produce in future ?
I am not talking about future
Turkiye has already developed TS-1400 Turboshaft Engine and delivered to TAI for testing and integarion


You have no even this technology , only some copy product from outdated American Engine
We dont need outdated technologies which is not using on any platform

first develop single crystal blade and bliks-spool manufacturing technologies for the next generation turbofan-turboshaft gas turbine engines , then come to say something about Turkish Engines

1657707280982.jpeg

1657707293297.jpeg
 

