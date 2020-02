It is over 90%

Do you have a work plan for Ramjet propulsion systems? Or are you working towards the future?We are working on the Ramjet. We have a Ramjet project, the contract of which has been signed and is ongoing. The project continues very successfully, but the most important thing to develop a ramjet is the infrastructure. Developing ramjet means having the infrastructure where you can test ramjet propulsion systems. Our infrastructure work continues.. We can say that our country will have supersonic missiles with RAMJET within a short period of time.Google translateThe missile resembles to Chinese YJ-12 and Taiwanese HF-3.