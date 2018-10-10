Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Pakistan Defence & Military Forums
Pakistan Defence & Industry
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Turkish Super Mushak Takes To The Air
Thread starter
Windjammer
Start date
9 minutes ago
Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
34,938
163
121,499
Country
Location
9 minutes ago
#1
2021 Model.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 4, Guests: 1)
T-55
Romeoo250
Fighting Falcon 01
Rafael
Similar threads
Pakistan to Sell 52 Military Aircraft to Turkey
SBUS-CXK
Oct 10, 2018
2
Replies
19
Views
2K
Dec 30, 2020
Sulman Badshah
Future Pakistan-Turkish defense cooperation likely to be incremental, for now
Gryphon
Sep 20, 2018
3
4
5
6
7
8
Replies
109
Views
13K
Apr 19, 2019
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Super Mushak to participate in Bucharest airshow Romania 2015
Sulman Badshah
Jun 19, 2015
Replies
10
Views
1K
Jun 20, 2015
hassan1
Turkey, Pakistan Seek Better Ties; But Lacks Funds
shadow09
Nov 25, 2012
2
3
4
Replies
47
Views
8K
Mar 3, 2013
LIAO
L
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
China refused to give WHO officials Covid data that would help find outbreak source
Latest: qwerrty
A moment ago
COVID-19 Coronavirus
P
EU public debates saying Saudi Arabia commited genocide in yemen - This is ridiculous and laughable
Latest: PakistaniAtBahrain
1 minute ago
Middle East & Africa
Video Gamers report in!
Latest: Oracle
2 minutes ago
Members Club
The end of the deal, hopes, delusions and treasons
Latest: Philosopher
2 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
M
The UAE pulls of a significiant hoax and prank on it's residents, Planet X/Nibiru fans and doomsday sayers
Latest: Mohamed Bin Tughlaq
2 minutes ago
Middle East & Africa
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Turkish Super Mushak Takes To The Air
Latest: Windjammer
9 minutes ago
Pakistan Defence & Industry
JF-17 Block-3 -- Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: syed_yusuf
48 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
Troops of Karachi Corps are practicing tactical drills as part of Exercise “Jidar-ul-Hadeed”
Latest: arjunk
Today at 9:18 PM
Pakistan Army
Featured
Aman February 2021 Multinational exercises off the coast of Karachi
Latest: aziqbal
Today at 8:49 PM
Pakistan Navy
T-80 and T-84 Main Battle Tanks Information pool
Latest: HRK
Today at 8:38 PM
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
51 Miyawaki urban forests to be developed in Lahore: PM Imran
Latest: newb3e
6 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Pakistan Customs Foil an Attempt to Smuggle Arms & Ammunition to Afghanistan
Latest: Black.Mamba
13 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
T
Electric cars to hit Pakistan roads soon: minister
Latest: Trango Towers
23 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Pakistan decides to buy ultra-cold refrigerators to store Pfizer vaccine
Latest: Morpheus
23 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Fresh crackdown against beggary launched in Karachi
Latest: Morpheus
26 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Military Forum Latest Posts
INDIAN AND SAUDI ARABIA ARMIES TO UNDERTAKE JOINT BILATERAL EXERCISES.
Latest: PAKISTANFOREVER
57 minutes ago
Military Forum
Northrop Grumman reveals LongShot concept (Fighter Drone)
Latest: fallstuff
Today at 9:33 PM
Air Warfare
Arquus to showcase Scarabee light armored vehicle at IDEX 2021
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 8:08 PM
Land Warfare
Excalibur Army to debut new artillery system at IDEX 2021
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 2:08 PM
Land Warfare
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: fatman17
Today at 1:41 PM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
The end of the deal, hopes, delusions and treasons
Latest: Philosopher
2 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Amit Shah: If BJP wins West Bengal, not even a bird will enter from Bangladesh
Latest: fitpOsitive
4 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Iran´s first civilian nano electric fabrication plant inaugrated 19th December 2020
Latest: WudangMaster
7 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
K
First Images Of Indian Army With Their New SIG716 Assault Rifles
Latest: kongn
9 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Project Force: Is India a military superpower or a Paper Tiger?
Latest: Deino
18 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Pakistan Defence & Military Forums
Pakistan Defence & Industry
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom