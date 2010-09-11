Turkish Space Programs

Acquirements of Gokturk-1 Project for Turkish industry !!!



-National Satellites assembly-modification and test institue (UMET) (6000m2)construction in TAI institues with Turksat AS.

-TAI institue UMET will be enough technical capability to develop own satellites that have weight up to 5 tonnes...

-TAI Institue, UMET will be enough space to develop-assembly 3 satellites simultaneously...

-Having a national spy satellite with all rights...

-Turkish defence industry is going to join Gokturk-1 project from design-development phrase

-Tubitak UEKAE, Aselsan, TAI, Roketsan and Turksat AS will join program to develop Gokturk-1

-National contribution will be more than %20...

-Offset will be %150...

-Gokturk-1 will be operated with national software and cyripto systems

-Turkey will export high-resolution pictures to foreign countries

-Last generation 1 fixed ground station (Ankara), 1 Mobile ground station working with Turkish software and cyripto systems...