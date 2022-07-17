What's new

Turkish space agency (TUA) and the UAE space Agency (UAESA) have signed an MOU for cooperation in space technologies and exploration

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
5,900
26
14,798
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
FXxypiTUYAEFTgD


Türkiye, UAE space agencies sign cooperation deal​

ANKARA​


Türkiye’s space agency (TUA) and the United Arab Emirates Space Agency (UAESA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the peaceful use of space and space science, technologies and applications.


The signing ceremony was held in Istanbul on July 13 where delegations from both countries gathered for an investment workshop.

“Within the scope of the memorandum of understanding, the two countries will share information and experience in the field of space exploration and technologies. Joint research and development work will be launched on suborbital flights, launch, rocket, and imaging satellite systems,” TUA said in a statement.

The agencies will also carry out joint space studies on urban and regional planning and disaster management.

TUA, which was launched in 2018, is a state authority responsible for the preparation of the strategic plans governing the medium and long-term goals on aeronautics and space technologies, basic principles and approaches, objectives and priorities, performance indicators as well as the methods to achieve these goals and the distribution of resources.

Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank, the UAE’s Industry and Advanced Technology Minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, and the UAE Space Agency chairwoman Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri attended the signing ceremony.


The three ministers and CEOs from the UAE visited Türkiye as part of the investment workshop, Varank said earlier on July 13. “The visit will make a great contribution to the cooperation in the fields of industry, investments and technology. The workshop covers the sectors, such as energy, automotive, petrochemicals, machinery, food, health and e-commerce,” the minister added.

Senior Turkish officials and representatives from Turkish companies also attended the workshop.

www.hurriyetdailynews.com

Türkiye, UAE space agencies sign cooperation deal - Latest News

Türkiye’s space agency (TUA) and the United Arab Emirates Space Agency (UAESA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the peaceful use of space and space science, technologies and applications.
www.hurriyetdailynews.com www.hurriyetdailynews.com
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
5,900
26
14,798
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547958771392999424
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547970095862796292
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1543307094463549440
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1541888452387655680

I don't have detailed information about UAE, but for detailed questions about TUA and its roadmap, we can use the thread below.
defence.pk

Turkish Space Programs

Turkey's first commercial satellite, Plan-S, was launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida with a Falcon-9 rocket as part of SpaceX's Transporter 5 mission. In 2022, 2 more test satellites will be launched. Speaking about his plans in 2021, Plan-S Senior Manager Tugay Güzel...
defence.pk
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

The SC
Indonesia, UAE ink agreement on defense industry development
Replies
6
Views
623
Philip the Arab
Philip the Arab
The SC
Egypt signed MoU with Brazil on technology transfer in military and civil industries
2
Replies
26
Views
853
The SC
The SC
dBSPL
UAE Wants to Expand Defense Cooperation with Turkiye
Replies
4
Views
613
dBSPL
dBSPL
dBSPL
Defense Industry cooperation between Turkiye and UAE is getting stronger
Replies
11
Views
587
The SC
The SC
dBSPL
Turkish Defense Minister Akar visits Tawazun Industrial Park in the UAE
Replies
2
Views
342
dBSPL
dBSPL

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom