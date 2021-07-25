Turkish shipbuilder front runner in Bangladesh frigate program

Well this is wonderful news, if true. Crossing our collective fingers here.



Hope our Navy does not disappoint, they have not done so thus far, even with the homegrown LPC program.



LPC to Frigates will be a sort of a leap, with no corvettes in between built in Bangladesh.



But if yards in neighbor countries (with far less technical experience) can build frigates, I don't see issues here.



Gotta take the first step at some point. The collaboration will be excellent experience for our naval engineers.



I have immense respect for Turkish technical folks. Have worked with some during my early college days in the US and also at work. I consider Turkish friends as one of my very own people.