Turkish Red Crescent To Reconstruct 118-Year-Old Mosque In Pakistan

It was a great honor to restore the historical mosque in a brotherly Muslim country.

The Turkish organization has laid the foundation stone of the Hazrat Ibrahim mosque.

“The Turkish nation has not forgotten the friendship of Muslims of the sub-continent”- Turkish General-Secretory

Poor maintenance and negligence make it difficult for the worshippers to pray in the mosque.

Turkish Red Crescent