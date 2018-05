The Turkish defence industry no doubt has made many great strides over the years, the question is who can we compare our techonological advancements with and what is our war time production capacity?



For example we know Germany produces some great tech and has an industry that can function for a full scale war, Russia, UK, US the same.



Countries as Italy, Sweden, Spain have the tech and know how to, but there production capacity I don’t know, is questionable.



Where would Turkey fit into the question here, who can we compare Turkey with, where are we expected to be by 2030 for example.



Serious answers only please no trolls.

