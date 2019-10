Bingo. As it is Turks now enjoy respect across the Western world unlike rest of the Muslims. And this is because Turkey is seen as a prosperious, powerful economic and military power. In addition it has become prime destination for tourism. Istanbul is now well on way to become a global city with one of the largest airports in the world. There is a reason why Erdogan struts around with pride. Brand Turkey now has lot of value and respect.

Click to expand...