Turkish president speaks with Israeli PM, discusses high potential for cooperation

Dariush the Great
FULL MEMBER
- Jan 28, 2020
- 1,984
- -3
- Country
-
- Location
-
Just a few months after Israeli mass murder of Palestinians.
and what are you doing to help palestinians besides writing snarky comments?Waiting for Sultan Erdog fans rushing up and telling how important it is to talk with Israel if you wanna help Palestinians
New Recruit
Honestly, the Palestinians should just lay down arms and talk about a merger with Israel, with some sort of rights as Israeli citizens. We all know they will not be getting any sort of deal in which a viable state can be established. What they have has been cut up into pieces and segregated from one another they are living in a ghetto environment.The Palestine populace are doing a great service serving up their lives while trying to protect the 3rd holiest site in Islam, if only we Muslims as a collective were strong enough to help them, i thank them, regardless of all the politics (negative or positive) that goes on behind the scenes!
yea first imam obama, after that imam putin rigtnow imam is shi jin ping go on they are angel but muslim erdoğan is evil lol .turks have only fault they can not developed nuclear weaponsWaiting for Sultan Erdog fans rushing up and telling how important it is to talk with Israel if you wanna help Palestinians
I have issued you a warning for this post and not deleted it so others can see why. Calling countries names like this is not appropriate at all. The same barometer by which you are measuring Turkey can be applied on Iran as well. Iran has been close buddies with India for decades despite Indias open tilt towards the Zionist state as well as its domestic persecution of Muslims within its border (sunni and shia alike https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020...guns-on-kashmir-muharram-procession-witnesses). Should we call Iran the same name that you put on Turkey now? Or Pakistan for that matter? All countries have their own interests and juggle them accordingly.Honestly, In international arena Turkey represents a hoe.
This old friend of Jews in Islamic world knows how to abuse feelings of Muslim masses in favor of NATO interests. People like him are of no concern for being a minority, problem is the people that put their faith in these hypocrites.