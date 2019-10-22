Turkish president speaks with Israeli PM, discusses high potential for cooperation

karachidude86 said: The Palestine populace are doing a great service serving up their lives while trying to protect the 3rd holiest site in Islam, if only we Muslims as a collective were strong enough to help them, i thank them, regardless of all the politics (negative or positive) that goes on behind the scenes! Click to expand...

Honestly, the Palestinians should just lay down arms and talk about a merger with Israel, with some sort of rights as Israeli citizens. We all know they will not be getting any sort of deal in which a viable state can be established. What they have has been cut up into pieces and segregated from one another they are living in a ghetto environment.This conflict was lost long time ago politically, strategically and militarily. It’s just become a waste of life as it stands.Their is no benefit of this land to keep fighting for.