Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan converts another former church into mosque



AFP | 21 Aug 2020



A tourist visits the Chora or Kariye Museum, a medieval Byzantine Greek Orthodox church on August 21. — AFP

A tourist visits the Chora or Kariye Museum, a medieval Byzantine Greek Orthodox church on August 21. — AFP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday ordered another ancient Orthodox church, that became a mosque and then a popular Istanbul museum, to be turned back into a mosque.









Both changes reflect Erdogan's apparent efforts to galvanise his more conservative and nationalist supporters at a time when Turkey is suffering a new spell of inflation and economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.



But they have added to Turkey's tensions with Greece and its Orthodox Church. The decision to transform the Kariye Museum into a mosque came just a month after a similarly controversial conversion for the Unesco World Heritage-recognised Hagia Sophia.Both changes reflect Erdogan's apparent efforts to galvanise his more conservative and nationalist supporters at a time when Turkey is suffering a new spell of inflation and economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.But they have added to Turkey's tensions with Greece and its Orthodox Church.

The Greek foreign ministry called the decision “

yet another provocation against religious persons everywhere”