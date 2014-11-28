What's new

Turkish president likely to attend finale event of Mujib Barsho in March

Turkey will continue assisting Bangladesh on Rohingya issue, Erdogan said
UNB
  • Published at 09:02 am September 17th, 2020
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 UNB


Turkey will continue assisting Bangladesh on Rohingya issue, Erdogan said

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Bangladesh as soon as Covid-19 pandemic is over either to attend on finale event of "Mujib Borsho" on March 17 or D-8 Summit.

The Turkish president accepted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's invitation to visit Bangladesh, an official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

If he cannot come to Bangladesh due to Covid-19 pandemic, he shall participate through technology.

Bangladesh is celebrating "Mujib Barsho" marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen met the Turkish President at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Wednesday and discussed various issues of mutual interest including visit of Turkish president to Bangladesh.

Dhaka termed the meeting with the Turkish president "very cordial" that lasted almost an hour.

The Turkish president conveyed his greetings to President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and wished their good health.

The Turkish president appreciated the rapid economic development and effective handling of Covid-19 by Sheikh Hasina.

He said Turkey will continue assisting Bangladesh on Rohingya issue and they will work in partnership with International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Turkey would send more medical equipment for Bangladesh.

If Bangladesh provides them a list of export items, Turkey will encourage their business houses to increase trade.

Bangladesh thanked the Turkish president for assisting Bangladesh in repairing Frigade in Lebanon, for setting up of hospital for Rohingya, Turkish First Lady's visit, assistance in constructing Embassy complex and also Turkish foreign minister’s presence as special guest in the inauguration program.

Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu was also present at the meeting.
The Turkish Foreign Minister will also visit Dhaka to inaugurate the newly built Turkish Embassy Complex here.

Turkey wants to explore opportunities in agro processing industries, halal meat factory, participate in mega projects - highways, air ports construction. It also wants investment in SEZs, Hi-Tech parks in Bangladesh

The Turkish President said there is lot of potentials and two countries should work together and follow up.

He said Turkey is with Bangladesh on climate issues.
This is a clear signal that Modi is not welcome. This year Modi could not attend due to fear of huge public demonstration. COVID-19 came as a reliever. If Erdogan comes next year, then Modi will not have any face to come in the presence of Turkish president. Bangladesh govt. will invite Modi as a courtesy, but he can't attend! A clever move by Bangladesh govt.
 
