Turkish Presidency: We currently do not have a positive position on the issue of Sweden and Finland (joining NATO)

Longstanding NATO member Turkiye is following the discussion over Finland and Sweden seeking to join the alliance, but for now does not have a positive view, said the nation’s president on Friday."We are currently following developments. We currently do not have a positive position on the issue of Sweden and Finland (joining NATO)," Turkiye’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayer in Istanbul.Saying that those "Scandinavian countries are like terrorist groups guesthouses," Erdogan added: "There are supporters of terrorism in parliament. We cannot be positive towards this."In July 2020, Turkiye slammed a video meeting between Sweden’s foreign minister and members of the terrorist group YPG/PKK, the Syrian branch of the PKK. The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the incident “raises serious question marks about Sweden's approach to combating terrorism as a matter of priority."Under NATO rules, any decision on enlargement must be made “by unanimous agreement,” effectively giving Turkiye the power to veto any new members.When I wrote this here about 2 months ago, some so-called experts had the opposite opinion. Unless Turkey receives solid and written assurances, it will not repeat the same mistake (such about Greece) it made before.