Turkish Presidency: We currently do not have a positive position on the issue of Sweden and Finland (joining NATO)

Mar 2, 2018
Longstanding NATO member Turkiye is following the discussion over Finland and Sweden seeking to join the alliance, but for now does not have a positive view, said the nation’s president on Friday.

"We are currently following developments. We currently do not have a positive position on the issue of Sweden and Finland (joining NATO)," Turkiye’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayer in Istanbul.

Saying that those "Scandinavian countries are like terrorist groups guesthouses," Erdogan added: "There are supporters of terrorism in parliament. We cannot be positive towards this."

In July 2020, Turkiye slammed a video meeting between Sweden’s foreign minister and members of the terrorist group YPG/PKK, the Syrian branch of the PKK. The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the incident “raises serious question marks about Sweden's approach to combating terrorism as a matter of priority."

Under NATO rules, any decision on enlargement must be made “by unanimous agreement,” effectively giving Turkiye the power to veto any new members.

www.aa.com.tr

'For now, Turkiye's view on Finland, Sweden joining NATO not positive': President Erdogan

YPG/PKK is a terror group, Turkiye cannot accept US lifting sanctions in Syria's YPG-held regions, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan - Anadolu Agency
www.aa.com.tr www.aa.com.tr

Erdogan says Turkey not supportive of Finland, Sweden joining NATO​

www.reuters.com

Erdogan says Turkey not supportive of Finland, Sweden joining NATO

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday it was not possible for NATO-member Turkey to support plans by Sweden and Finland to join the pact given that the Nordic countries were "home to many terrorist organisations".
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

Erdogan says Turkey doesn’t support Sweden, Finland joining NATO​

www.cnbc.com

Erdogan says Turkey doesn't support Sweden, Finland joining NATO

NATO ascension for a new member state requires consensus approval from all existing members.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com

When I wrote this here about 2 months ago, some so-called experts had the opposite opinion. Unless Turkey receives solid and written assurances, it will not repeat the same mistake (such about Greece) it made before.
 
Last edited:
Apr 14, 2015
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525072069435740164

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525078291224330242

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525102922555707393


Ann Linde, Sweden’s foreign minister, told Swedish radio on Friday that Turkey could be trying to use the situation to gain something it wanted. “We know that ratification processes always involve uncertainties, not least that the ratification could be used for domestic politics,” she added. Finnish officials have focused particularly on Hungary, which they feared could seek concessions to approve their membership. Finnish president Sauli Niinistö spoke with Erdoğan on April 4, describing the phone call as “positive” on Twitter and adding: “Turkey supports Finland’s objectives.”

Subscribe to read | Financial Times

News, analysis and comment from the Financial Times, the worldʼs leading global business publication
www.ft.com www.ft.com

Turkey and Hungary are currently declining the Finnish and Swedish admission to NATO.
 
Oct 29, 2016
Love it.
Now the shoe is turned on the west for supporting terror
 
Mar 2, 2018
Trango Towers said:
There is a good likelihood.
F35 and support of PKK
The F-35 issue is officially closed. The statements of the presidential institutions and the ministry of defense were quite clear.

Sweden's judiciary has a terrorist extradition list that they've been stalling for years. There are foundations that provide financial support to the kck, as well as associations that turn this place into a doctrine base, as well as many active supporter of terrorism media outlets. Many of these institutions are supported by Swedish parliamentarians.

Concrete steps to be taken on these issues would be a good starting point for further discussions.
 
Apr 15, 2019
Abid123 said:
How does it work? Can someone explain?
The decision to allow any country into the alliance needs unanimous support from all members. Any member can say no and that is the end of that.
Here US and Croatia have same - 1 vote.

Similar to Cyprus blocking Turkey from EU.
 
Oct 29, 2016
dBSPL said:
The F-35 issue is officially closed. The statements of the presidential institutions and the ministry of defense were quite clear.

Sweden's judiciary has a terrorist extradition list that they've been stalling for years. There are foundations that provide financial support to the kck, as well as associations that turn this place into a doctrine base, as well as many active supporter of terrorism media outlets. Many of these institutions are supported by Swedish parliamentarians.

Concrete steps to be taken on these issues would be a good starting point for further discussions.
When u get slapped. Nothing is ever closed. People are people. They remember
 
Mar 2, 2018
TNT said:
In order to accept a new member in NATO, all the current members have to agree. Even one member not agreeing means they cannot become NATO member. So Turkey can block any new entry to NATO if they wish.
Yes, I would also like to add that those who are uncomfortable with Turkey's presence in NATO are free to leave the union. Because technically, it is possible for a country to leave union only by its own will. :azn:
 

