  • Monday, August 27, 2018

Turkish Politics & Internal Affairs

Discussion in 'Turkish Defence Forum' started by Yuuki, Mar 22, 2013.

  Mar 22, 2013 #1
    Yuuki

    Yuuki FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    165
    Joined:
    Feb 13, 2013
    Ratings:
    +0 / 161 / -0
    Israel's Netanyahu apologizes to Turkey for Mavi Marmara raid
    [​IMG]
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdo&#287;an. (Photo: Today's Zaman)
    22 March 2013 /REUTERS, JERUSALEM
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to Turkey for deaths caused by the Israeli raid on a Gaza-bound flotilla, a US official has said.
    The prime ministers of Israel and Turkey also spoke by telephone on Friday, US President Barack Obama said, ending his visit to Israel with the announcement of a diplomatic breakthrough between the two divided US allies.

    Relations between Israel and its former strategic partner, Turkey, were badly frayed in 2010 when Israeli marines killed nine Turkish activists after boarding a boat challenging Israel's naval blockade of the Gaza Strip.

    In a statement released by the White House only minutes before Obama flew out of Tel Aviv to Jordan on Air Force One, the president said Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdo&#287;an spoke by telephone on Friday.

    "The United States deeply values our close partnerships with both Turkey and Israel, and we attach great importance to the restoration of positive relations between them in order to advance regional peace and security," Obama said.

    "I am hopeful that today's exchange between the two leaders will enable them to engage in deeper cooperation on this and a range of other challenges and opportunities," he added.

    The statement gave no details about the Netanyahu-Erdo&#287;an conversation -- the first between the two men since the Turkish vessel, the Mavi Marmara, was intercepted off Gaza.

    A spokesman for Netanyahu, who held last-minute talks with Obama at Tel Aviv airport at the end of his three-day visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories, had no immediate comment.

    Turkey has demanded a formal apology from Israel over the deadly naval raid, compensation for victims and their families and for the Gaza blockade to be lifted.

    Ankara expelled Israel's ambassador and froze military cooperation after a UN report into the incident, released in September 2011, largely exonerated the Jewish state.

    Israel has voiced "regret", short of the full apology demanded, and has offered to pay into what it called a "humanitarian fund" through which casualties and relatives could be compensated.

    An improvement in Israel-Turkey ties would help regional coordination to contain spillover from the Syrian civil war.

    Israel's Netanyahu apologizes to Turkey for Mavi Marmara raid
     
  Mar 22, 2013 #2
    T-123456

    T-123456 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,424
    Joined:
    Nov 13, 2012
    Ratings:
    +10 / 15,616 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Netherlands
    Wow,i just heard the news.
    Who said he wouldnt apologize?
    As i stated before in so many posts,Turkey and Israel cannot stay apart.
    They need each other.
     
  Mar 22, 2013 #3
    KingMamba

    KingMamba ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    12,335
    Joined:
    May 23, 2012
    Ratings:
    +11 / 19,340 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Interesting, the ball is now in Erdogans court. He no longer has a reason to be hostile to the Israelis as his one demand was met but we will now see how much he values support from the rest of the middle east he was supposedly pandering to.
     
  Mar 22, 2013 #4
    T-123456

    T-123456 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,424
    Joined:
    Nov 13, 2012
    Ratings:
    +10 / 15,616 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Netherlands
    No,he had one more demand.
    I think he will use that one(Gaza blockade)to keep things as it is.
     
  Mar 22, 2013 #5
    KingMamba

    KingMamba ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    12,335
    Joined:
    May 23, 2012
    Ratings:
    +11 / 19,340 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Oh yeah, I forgot about that one. Anyway we shall see soon enough.
     
  Mar 22, 2013 #6
    XILLAX

    XILLAX FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    184
    Joined:
    Jul 26, 2011
    Ratings:
    +0 / 254 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    absolutly bs.

    i dont think it is real. cant belive it without a video proof.
     
  Mar 22, 2013 #7
    T-123456

    T-123456 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,424
    Joined:
    Nov 13, 2012
    Ratings:
    +10 / 15,616 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Netherlands
    HAHAHAHAH,guldurdun beni.
    Believe me we need them to ,its mutual interests.
     
  Mar 22, 2013 #8
    what

    what SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,569
    Joined:
    Dec 31, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 3,545 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Germany
    Good Job, Israel.

    The only two at least halfway sane countries in the region if you ask me.
     
  Mar 22, 2013 #9
    T-123456

    T-123456 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,424
    Joined:
    Nov 13, 2012
    Ratings:
    +10 / 15,616 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Netherlands
    Im waiting for the reaction of the Sultan.
     
  Mar 22, 2013 #10
    BordoEnes

    BordoEnes SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,475
    Joined:
    Apr 29, 2011
    Ratings:
    +0 / 4,591 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Netherlands
    Hmmm interesting, Seems Israel is starting to feel the heat under there feet. After Obama made some sensitive comments about Israeli settelments in Palestine. Well i must admit i am a little happy, Israel was a crucial supplier of Turkish army with cost-effective and cheap equipment.

    Wonder what @500 , @Archdemon and @PteX thoughts are about this.
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Nov 5, 2013
  Mar 22, 2013 #11
    TurAr

    TurAr SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,810
    Joined:
    May 29, 2012
    Ratings:
    +0 / 6,064 / -2
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    Last edited by a moderator: Nov 5, 2013
  Mar 22, 2013 #12
    Neptune

    Neptune SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,637
    Joined:
    Feb 6, 2013
    Ratings:
    +51 / 11,399 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    That's how it supposed to be. As I said everywhere. When it comes to country things, we should never think religious, our national interests comes first! I just watched an interview with Obama. He said, he supports an independant palestine state.

    (&#304;srail özür diledi, obama da filistine devlet istiyo, pkk ile görü&#351;ümeler var, ilk defa &#351;ehit haberi duymamak bu kadar uzun sürdü. Ne oluyo lan! K&#305;yamet mi kopuyo yoksa :P)
     
  Mar 22, 2013 #13
    Axa-

    Axa- FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    460
    Joined:
    May 18, 2012
    Ratings:
    +0 / 426 / -0
    Netanyahu, relating to Erdogan's demands that Israel lift the blockade of Gaza, pointed out that Israel has already lifted some limitations and the passage of goods and people to the Palestinian territories, including Gaza, and that this will continue as long as quiet is preserved.

    The two leaders agreed to continue to work together in order to improve the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territories.''

    Netanyahu makes apology to Turkey over 2010 Gaza flotilla | JPost | Israel News
     
  Mar 22, 2013 #14
    what

    what SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,569
    Joined:
    Dec 31, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 3,545 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Germany
    [​IMG]

    He accepted the apology, end of the storry. He will probably now cut his Anti-Israel rhetoric a bit.
     
  Mar 22, 2013 #15
    BordoEnes

    BordoEnes SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,475
    Joined:
    Apr 29, 2011
    Ratings:
    +0 / 4,591 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Netherlands
    Damn, Random Sh@t be happening!

    First PKK is laying down its arms, Second EU and Russia be pissing all over Cyprus and now Israeli PM apologizes.

    :cheesy:
     
