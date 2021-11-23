Turkish opposition chorus grows in response to plunging lira

Apollon said: He can barely walk, collapses regulaty and has most likely terminal cancer. I doubt he will be alive in next election. Click to expand...

Health considerations aside if there is to be an alternative of Erdogan it will be from within his own party. His right wing base is still intact. You are talking about vote bank of one party against vote bank of collective opposition who are all left wingers. There is no doubt that he is under fire for economy but for right wingers there is no potential ralternative other than AKP.