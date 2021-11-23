What's new

Turkish opposition chorus grows in response to plunging lira

H

Homajon

FULL MEMBER
Jun 24, 2012
848
3
898
Country
Germany
Location
United Kingdom
Turkish opposition chorus grows in response to plunging lira
  • Nov 23 2021 08:50 Gmt+3
  • Last Updated On: Nov 23 2021 08:51 Gmt+3
1637692341145.png


The leaders of Turkey’s opposition parties on Tuesday called for action against the plunging lira after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan doubled own on his vow to keep interest rates at below inflation, sending the currency to historic lows.

Former Erdoğan ally and current leader of the opposition Future Party Ahmet Davutoğlu urged political party leaders and Turkish citizens to begin “the real economic war of independence,” in reference to Erdoğan’s remarks the day before.

In an address to the nation following a cabinet meeting on Monday, the Turkish president said a “game was being played” over the lira and vowed the country would “emerge victorious from this war of economic independence.’’

Erdoğan’s remarks prompted the lira to crash by 8 percent on Monday before plunged as much as 15 per cent on Tuesday, surpassing Turkey’s currency crisis of 2018. The currency has lost nearly 40 percent of its value against the dollar this year.

“This is no longer ignorance, but betrayal,’’ the former prime minister said on Twitter, as he called on the people of Turkey and political parties to take action.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1463125931590144005

Davutoğlu also announced that he would shortly be meeting with the leader of Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kemal Kılıçdaroğu.

Kılıçdaroğlu was joined by top party officials during the meeting that took place at the CHP headquarters in Ankara, T24 news site reported.

In a press conference following the meeting, Kılıçdaroğlu called for snap elections as he urged Erdoğan’s junior coalition partner and leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Devlet Bahçeli, to “open the door’’ for such a move ahead of the polls scheduled for 2023, should he have ‘’an ounce of love’’ for Turkey in his heart.

Erdoğan and Bahçeli strongly dismiss calls for snap elections amid sliding approval rates for their parties and ruling alliance.

Davutoğlu also called for immediate elections during the press conference as he highlighted what he called Erdoğan’s faulty economic policies.

The Future Party leader blasted Erdoğan for pointing to outside influences over the ailing lira, saying that every statement from Ankara had a “rocket-like effect’’ on the currency.

“The value of the Turkish lira is our honour… There is an income disparity between people living with dollars on the one hand and those living with the Turkish lira on the other,’’ Davutoğlu said.

Another opposition leader and former Erdoğan ally Ali Babacan also condemned the government over the lira crash.

“As our population becomes poorer, our government is saying ‘comply with this to keep our country going,’’ T24 news site cited the leader of the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) as saying at his party’s headquarters in Ankara. “How can a country whose population is becoming impoverished continue to stand?’’

The former deputy prime minister is widely credited with steering Turkey’s economy through years of rapid growth.

Meanwhile, residents of Ankara’s Esat neighbourhood took to the streets late Tuesday, urging the government to resign.

Footage share on Twitter showed crowds chanting ‘’AKP resign’’ with some people banging pots and pans.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1463177502147366919

Similar protests broke out in Istanbul as people marched in Istanbul’s Kadıköy and Sisli districts, calling for the government of Erdoğan to step down.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1463197223282483208

ahvalnews.com

Turkish opposition chorus grows in response to plunging lira | Ahval

The leaders of Turkey’s opposition parties on Tuesday called for action against the plunging lira after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan doubled own on his vow to keep interest rates at below inflation, sending the currency to historic lows.
ahvalnews.com ahvalnews.com

Weeeeeeaaaaaak!!!
 
BHAN85

BHAN85

FULL MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
1,059
-1
605
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
Homajon said:
m.bianet.org

Opposition leaders slam Erdoğan as Turkish lira loses 10 percent in value in a day

The president says the country is in an "economic independence war" after lira's plunge following policy rate cuts.
m.bianet.org m.bianet.org

The Turkish economy is a catastrophe, and the sole person responsible is Erdogan!!!
Click to expand...
Currency blackmailing by a foreign country can be the cause too.

Remember Soros and the British Pound. https://historyofyesterday.com/the-...the-bank-of-england-to-make-1-1b-4834df0605d1

(Aug 2018 news) https://www.bbc.com/news/business-45167030
 
BHAN85

BHAN85

FULL MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
1,059
-1
605
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
StraightEdge said:
Inflation in Turkey in about 20%. This is bonkers o_O
The economy will collapse is this doesn't improve soon.
Click to expand...
It's due to currency attack.

But that's only a problem if u buy foreign products.

Whole economy is not affected, only the part who rely in supplies from outside country.
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

ELITE MEMBER
May 23, 2017
9,985
-5
10,282
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Homajon said:
m.bianet.org

Opposition leaders slam Erdoğan as Turkish lira loses 10 percent in value in a day

The president says the country is in an "economic independence war" after lira's plunge following policy rate cuts.
m.bianet.org m.bianet.org

The Turkish economy is a catastrophe, and the sole person responsible is Erdogan!!!
Click to expand...
It's regime change by other means. 2016 derbe didn't work.
Homajon said:
Turkish opposition chorus grows in response to plunging lira
  • Nov 23 2021 08:50 Gmt+3
  • Last Updated On: Nov 23 2021 08:51 Gmt+3
View attachment 796266

The leaders of Turkey’s opposition parties on Tuesday called for action against the plunging lira after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan doubled own on his vow to keep interest rates at below inflation, sending the currency to historic lows.

Former Erdoğan ally and current leader of the opposition Future Party Ahmet Davutoğlu urged political party leaders and Turkish citizens to begin “the real economic war of independence,” in reference to Erdoğan’s remarks the day before.

In an address to the nation following a cabinet meeting on Monday, the Turkish president said a “game was being played” over the lira and vowed the country would “emerge victorious from this war of economic independence.’’

Erdoğan’s remarks prompted the lira to crash by 8 percent on Monday before plunged as much as 15 per cent on Tuesday, surpassing Turkey’s currency crisis of 2018. The currency has lost nearly 40 percent of its value against the dollar this year.

“This is no longer ignorance, but betrayal,’’ the former prime minister said on Twitter, as he called on the people of Turkey and political parties to take action.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1463125931590144005

Davutoğlu also announced that he would shortly be meeting with the leader of Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kemal Kılıçdaroğu.

Kılıçdaroğlu was joined by top party officials during the meeting that took place at the CHP headquarters in Ankara, T24 news site reported.

In a press conference following the meeting, Kılıçdaroğlu called for snap elections as he urged Erdoğan’s junior coalition partner and leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Devlet Bahçeli, to “open the door’’ for such a move ahead of the polls scheduled for 2023, should he have ‘’an ounce of love’’ for Turkey in his heart.

Erdoğan and Bahçeli strongly dismiss calls for snap elections amid sliding approval rates for their parties and ruling alliance.

Davutoğlu also called for immediate elections during the press conference as he highlighted what he called Erdoğan’s faulty economic policies.

The Future Party leader blasted Erdoğan for pointing to outside influences over the ailing lira, saying that every statement from Ankara had a “rocket-like effect’’ on the currency.

“The value of the Turkish lira is our honour… There is an income disparity between people living with dollars on the one hand and those living with the Turkish lira on the other,’’ Davutoğlu said.

Another opposition leader and former Erdoğan ally Ali Babacan also condemned the government over the lira crash.

“As our population becomes poorer, our government is saying ‘comply with this to keep our country going,’’ T24 news site cited the leader of the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) as saying at his party’s headquarters in Ankara. “How can a country whose population is becoming impoverished continue to stand?’’

The former deputy prime minister is widely credited with steering Turkey’s economy through years of rapid growth.

Meanwhile, residents of Ankara’s Esat neighbourhood took to the streets late Tuesday, urging the government to resign.

Footage share on Twitter showed crowds chanting ‘’AKP resign’’ with some people banging pots and pans.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1463177502147366919

Similar protests broke out in Istanbul as people marched in Istanbul’s Kadıköy and Sisli districts, calling for the government of Erdoğan to step down.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1463197223282483208

ahvalnews.com

Turkish opposition chorus grows in response to plunging lira | Ahval

The leaders of Turkey’s opposition parties on Tuesday called for action against the plunging lira after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan doubled own on his vow to keep interest rates at below inflation, sending the currency to historic lows.
ahvalnews.com ahvalnews.com

Weeeeeeaaaaaak!!!
Click to expand...
These areas are the left dominated. I wonder what Fatih district would have to say lol 😆
 
Apollon

Apollon

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2021
730
0
243
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
BHAN85 said:
It's due to currency attack.

But that's only a problem if u buy foreign products.

Whole economy is not affected, only the part who rely in supplies from outside country.
Click to expand...
You say Erdogan attacks his own currency? Its Erdogan who orders his central bank to lower interest rates more and more. That is the cause of inflation. The biggest enemy of Turkey is erdogan
 
Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
7,113
7
10,974
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Despite all this i can tell you now that Right wing has not abandoned Erdogan. He will still win in next elections by hook or crook.
 
Apollon

Apollon

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2021
730
0
243
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Pandora said:
Despite all this i can tell you now that Right wing has not abandoned Erdogan. He will still win in next elections by hook or crook.
Click to expand...
He can barely walk, collapses regulaty and has most likely terminal cancer. I doubt he will be alive in next election.
 
BHAN85

BHAN85

FULL MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
1,059
-1
605
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
Apollon said:
You say Erdogan attacks his own currency? Its Erdogan who orders his central bank to lower interest rates more and more. That is the cause of inflation. The biggest enemy of Turkey is erdogan
Click to expand...
I'm talking about past currency attacks (Aug 2018) https://www.bbc.com/news/business-45167030

I dont know if this is the case, and u dont know neither.

Foreign bankster can take advantage of Turkey lowing interest rates to launch a attack, to gain money, and to blackmail Turkey.
 
Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
7,113
7
10,974
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Apollon said:
He can barely walk, collapses regulaty and has most likely terminal cancer. I doubt he will be alive in next election.
Click to expand...
Health considerations aside if there is to be an alternative of Erdogan it will be from within his own party. His right wing base is still intact. You are talking about vote bank of one party against vote bank of collective opposition who are all left wingers. There is no doubt that he is under fire for economy but for right wingers there is no potential ralternative other than AKP.
 
Apollon

Apollon

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2021
730
0
243
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
BHAN85 said:
I'm talking about past currency attacks (Aug 2018) https://www.bbc.com/news/business-45167030

I dont know if this is the case, and u dont know neither.

Foreign bankster can take advantage of Turkey lowing interest rates to launch a attack, to gain money, and to blackmail Turkey.
Click to expand...
Thats rubbish. Erdogan lowers interest rates like crazy. He has no economic knowledge. When you lower interest rates, you create Inflation.
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
7,411
-14
7,472
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
Apollon said:
You say Erdogan attacks his own currency? Its Erdogan who orders his central bank to lower interest rates more and more. That is the cause of inflation. The biggest enemy of Turkey is erdogan
Click to expand...
ERDOGAN will save Turkey from blood sucker international interest lobby


ERDOGAN lowered interest rate from 24% to 4,9% between 2003 and 2013
( that means ERDOGAN saved our $330 billion from blood sucker international interest lobby )

and Inflation was 7.4% in 2013 .....
 
Last edited:
Apollon

Apollon

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2021
730
0
243
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
MMM-E said:
ERDOGAN will save Turkey from blood sucker international interest lobby


ERDOGAN lowered interest rate from 24% to 4,9% between 2003 and 2013
( that means ERDOGAN saved our $330 billion from blood sucker international interest lobby )

and Inflation was 7.4% in 2013 .....
Click to expand...

Your 300 billion are evaporated now 😁
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom