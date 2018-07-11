Turkish Nurol Holding to set up two military industrial units in Tunisia (TAP) - Defence Minister Abdelkarim Zbidi received Tuesday Chairman of the Turkish industrial conglomerate Nurol Holding Board of Directors Oguz Carmikli. The conglomerate is preparing to set up two industrial units; the 1st for the production of bulletproof vests and the 2nd for the production of military equipment. The meeting is part of the Tunisia-Turkey agreement on the establishment of industrial military production units in Tunisia concluded during the visit of the Defence Minister last April to Turkey. Zbidi voiced satisfaction at the principle of setting up these two units, pointing out that Tunisia is a platform for the marketing of these military products in the West African countries with which it is bound by cooperation relations. In this regard, he affirmed the need for Tunisia to gradually host military production industries in cooperation with Turkey in partnership with the private sector, to provide technical assistance and experience in this field thanks to the important Tunisian human resources in the various specialties and the existence of technological centres in addition to tax exemptions provided for by the national legislation. Oguz Carmikli for his part presented data on the industrial experience in Turkey, prototypes of military products and their high technical standards according to NATO standards, saying that his group will offer all the means to help set up the two units and guarantee their efficiency. Taking the floor, the Turkish ambassador in Tunis affirmed Turkey’s willingness to support Tunisia to take up the security challenges by boosting military cooperation and establishing a partnership in matters of military industrialisation with the provision of the necessary assistance. https://www.tap.info.tn/en/Portal-Top-Slide-EN/10370920-turkish-nurol