Turkish Navy to be in strongest position with major Projects

THE TURKISH NAVY IN AN ERA OF GREAT POWER COMPETITION

6 Reis-class (Type-214TN) AIP Submarines

2) MILDEN class AIP Submarine Project

A new and futuristic Combat Information Center concept for next-generation MILDEN Submarines was unveiled by the Turkish defense company HAVELSAN

3 ) 4 ADA class stealth Corvettes

4 ISTIF class stealth Frigates

Barbaros Class Frigate Half-Life Modernization Project

6 ) 4+4 TF-2000 class Destroyers

10 Offshore Patrol Ships

8 ) 10 New Type FACs

TCG UFUK Electronic Warfare Ship

( only Turkey in the region and a few in the World )

10 ) 2+2 BAYRAKTAR class LST

11 ) TCG ANADOLU Amphibious Assault Ship

Combat Unmanned Aerial System (MİUS)

Modernized Fleet adds further muscle to Turkey’s increasingly aggressive posturing in foreign affairs, giving Turkey the ability to further its foreign policy interests across the Mediterranean and elsewhereto want Turkey to join the maritime club of the developed world and The naval transformation toward a blue-water forcebetween 2022 and 2027, total of 6 Reis-class (Type-214) AIP Submarines will enter into serviceLength : 67,6 mDisplacement : 2013 tonsRange : 12.000 nmSpeed : 20 knotsEndurance : 84 daysUGM-84A Harpoon Blok II or ATMACA Anti ship MissileGEZGIN Land attack Cruise MissileAKYA heavyweight TorpedoARES-2NS Electronic Warfare SystemZARGANA Soft-kill Torpedo counter measure SystemTORK Hard-kill Torpedo Countermeasure SystemTurkish Navy will Build Indigenous Submarine Project MILDEN and the first Submarine is expected to be completed in 2030s to replace Type-209 class SubmarinesWith 1850 tons of displacement, this submarines will be equipped with advanced heavy torpedoes and guided-missile launch capabilities against sea and land targetsTurkey’s Ada-class stealth Corvettes are another naval platform that present a lethal challenge to surface action groups and supply ships operating in the MediterraneanThese highly stealthy ships have extremely reduced radar, IR and acoustic signatures, and they are backed by a low probability of intercept (LPI) radar that could sneak up to enemy surface vessels and deliver a lethal blowLength : 99,5 mDisplacement : 2400 tonsRange : 3500 nmSpeed : 29 knotsGENESIS Combat Management System250 km SMART-S mk2 search RadarTBT-01 Yakamoz SonarAselsan ARES-2N Electronic Warfare SystemAselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure System-- 1 x 76 mm Oto Melera Super Rapid Gun ( 40 km )-- 8 x HARPOON Anti ship Missiles ( 140 km )-- 21 x RAM ( 9 km )-- 6 x Mk 46 Mod 5 Torpedos-- 2 x 12,7 mm Aselsan STAMP Stabilized Machine Gun Platforms-- 1 x Sikorsky S70 Seahawk ASW HelicopterThe I-class Frigate is designed to conduct maritime surveillance and patrol operations, inspection and surveillance of EEZ besides preventing potential threat.Length : 113mDisplacement : 3000 tonsRange : 6000 nmSpeed : 29 knotsGENESIS Combat Management System450 km CENK-S AESA RadarASELSAN ALPER LPI Surface RadarAKREP (AKR-D Block B-1/2) Fire Control RadarASELSAN Piri IRSTTBT-01 Yakamoz or Fersah Hull Mounted SonarSeaEye-AHTAPOT EO Reconnaisance and Survellience SystemAselsan ARES-2N Electronic Warfare SystemAselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure System16 cells VLS-- 1 x 76 mm Gun-- 16 x ATMACA Anti ship Missiles ( 250 km )-- 64 x HISAR Air Defense Missiles-- 1 x GOKDENIZ 35 mm CIWS-- 6 x Torpedos-- 2 x 25 mm Aselsan STOP Machine Gun Platforms-- 1 x Sikorsky S70 Seahawk ASW Helicopter...... ( only Turkey in the region and only a few Countries in the World )Within the scope of the Barbaros Class Frigate Half-Life Modernization Project ( about €250 million )4 Ships are planned to be delivered to the Turkish Navy until 2025-- Havelsan Network Enabled Data Integrated (GENESIS ADVENT) Combat Management System-- Aselsan TAKS Fire Control System-- Aselsan SMART-S MK-II 3D Radar-- Aselsan MAR-D 3B AESA Radar-- Aselsan AKR-D X and Ka-Band fire control Radars-- Aselsan ARES-2N Electronic Warfare System-- Aselsan PIRI Panoramic Infrared Imaging - KATS Infrared Search and Track system-- Aselsan FERSAH Carina Mounted Sonar System-- Aselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure System-- 127 mm Gun-- Aselsan STOP 25mm Remote Controlled Stabilized Cannon System-- Aselsan GOKDENIZ 35mm CIWS-- 64x ESSM/HISAR Air Defense Missiles-- 16x ATMACA Anti ship Missiles-- 6x Lightweight TorpedoesThe first Ship to be in service by 2027Length : 166 mDisplacement : 8500 tonsSpeed : 28+ knotsADVENTCombat Management SystemCAFRAD Multi Functional Phased Array Radar ( 450km )Aselsan ARES-2N Electronic Warfare SystemAselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure SystemAselsan HIZIR-LFAS Low Frequency Towed Active Sonar64 cells VLS1 x 127 mm Gun16 x ATMACA Anti ship MissilesHISAR-O Air Defense MissileHISAR-U/SIPER Air Defense MissileGEZGIN Naval Cruise MissileNAZAR Laser Electronic Warfare System35 mm KORKUT-D CIWS ( airbust ammunition )25 mm Aselsan STAMPORKA Lightweight TorpedoSikorsky S-70B Seahawk HelicopterDesigned to perform anti-surface warfare, effective uninterrupted reconnaissance, surveillance and patrol duties in the open sea and on the coastThe first Ship will be delivered in May 20231x 76mm Gun1x GÖKDENİZ 35mm CIWS8x HİSAR air defense Missiles8x ATMACA Anti-Ship Missiles4x UMTAS Missiles2x (with 6 Rockets) Roketsan DSH (Submarine Defense Warfare) Rocket Launch System2x 25mm STAMPYAKAMOS Hull Mounted Sonar SystemASELSAN MAR-D Search RadarLPI RadarFire Control RadarElectro-Optical SensorTorpedo Countermeasure System1 x 76 mm Gun8 x ATMACA anti-ship Missiles21x RAMTCG UFUK will be equipped with intelligence systems developed by ASELSAN.the equipment activities for Signal Intelligence (SIGINT & ELINT) capabilitiesThe ship has antenna hardware similar to the MPAR radar systemLength : 138.75 mDisplacement : 7,254 tRange : 6,000 nmBAYRAKTAR class LST can carry 486 troops and 20 TanksTCG ANADOLU Amphibious Assault Ship will transform the regional force projection capability of the Turkish Navy into a medium-scale global force projection capabilityto be able to carry a battalion size amphibious task force with its equipment and a total of 94 vehicles-- 13 ALTAY Tanks-- 27 ZAHA Armored Amphibious Attack Vehicles-- 6 APC-- 48 various VehiclesA total of 1,223 personnel will serve onboard the Shipand to carry 30 HelicoptersLength : 232 mDisplacement : 27400 tonsRange : 9000 nmGENESIS-ADVENT Combat Management SystemSMART-S MK2 S-band 3D RadarARES-2 Electronic Warfare SystemARAS 2023 diver detection Sonar5 x Aselsan 25mm STOP2 x Phalanx 20mm CIWS1 x RIM-116 with 21 RAM (Rolling Airframe Missiles )Maximum Takeoff Weight : 3.5 tonsPayload: 1.5 TonsEndurance: 5 HoursService ceiling: 40,000 ftCruise speed: supersonic 1,4 mach-- AESA radar and next-generation avionics, sensor fusion-- Internal weapon stations and stealth flight capability-- AI (fully autonomous) flight and maneuverability-- Take off from LHD without catapult assist, landing with arresting gear-- Aggressive maneuverability and air-air oriented design with delta canard and vertical stabilizers-- able to carry air-to-air missiles, high load precision bombs, cruise missiles