Turkish Navy to be in strongest position with major Projects

THE TURKISH NAVY IN AN ERA OF GREAT POWER COMPETITION
Modernized Fleet adds further muscle to Turkey’s increasingly aggressive posturing in foreign affairs, giving Turkey the ability to further its foreign policy interests across the Mediterranean and elsewhere
to want Turkey to join the maritime club of the developed world and The naval transformation toward a blue-water force
1 ) 6 Reis-class (Type-214TN) AIP Submarines
between 2022 and 2027, total of 6 Reis-class (Type-214) AIP Submarines will enter into service
Length : 67,6 m
Displacement : 2013 tons
Range : 12.000 nm
Speed : 20 knots
Endurance : 84 days
UGM-84A Harpoon Blok II or ATMACA Anti ship Missile
GEZGIN Land attack Cruise Missile
AKYA heavyweight Torpedo
ARES-2NS Electronic Warfare System
ZARGANA Soft-kill Torpedo counter measure System
TORK Hard-kill Torpedo Countermeasure System
2) MILDEN class AIP Submarine Project
Turkish Navy will Build Indigenous Submarine Project MILDEN and the first Submarine is expected to be completed in 2030s to replace Type-209 class Submarines
With 1850 tons of displacement, this submarines will be equipped with advanced heavy torpedoes and guided-missile launch capabilities against sea and land targets
A new and futuristic Combat Information Center concept for next-generation MILDEN Submarines was unveiled by the Turkish defense company HAVELSAN
HAVELSAN Unveils Combat Information Center Of Future Submarines
3 ) 4 ADA class stealth Corvettes
Turkey’s Ada-class stealth Corvettes are another naval platform that present a lethal challenge to surface action groups and supply ships operating in the Mediterranean
These highly stealthy ships have extremely reduced radar, IR and acoustic signatures, and they are backed by a low probability of intercept (LPI) radar that could sneak up to enemy surface vessels and deliver a lethal blow
Length : 99,5 m
Displacement : 2400 tons
Range : 3500 nm
Speed : 29 knots
GENESIS Combat Management System
250 km SMART-S mk2 search Radar
TBT-01 Yakamoz Sonar
Aselsan ARES-2N Electronic Warfare System
Aselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure System
-- 1 x 76 mm Oto Melera Super Rapid Gun ( 40 km )
-- 8 x HARPOON Anti ship Missiles ( 140 km )
-- 21 x RAM ( 9 km )
-- 6 x Mk 46 Mod 5 Torpedos
-- 2 x 12,7 mm Aselsan STAMP Stabilized Machine Gun Platforms
-- 1 x Sikorsky S70 Seahawk ASW Helicopter
4 ) 4 ISTIF class stealth Frigates
to enter into service between 2023 and 2026
The I-class Frigate is designed to conduct maritime surveillance and patrol operations, inspection and surveillance of EEZ besides preventing potential threat.
Length : 113m
Displacement : 3000 tons
Range : 6000 nm
Speed : 29 knots
GENESIS Combat Management System
450 km CENK-S AESA Radar
ASELSAN ALPER LPI Surface Radar
AKREP (AKR-D Block B-1/2) Fire Control Radar
ASELSAN Piri IRST
TBT-01 Yakamoz or Fersah Hull Mounted Sonar
SeaEye-AHTAPOT EO Reconnaisance and Survellience System
Aselsan ARES-2N Electronic Warfare System
Aselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure System
16 cells VLS
-- 1 x 76 mm Gun
-- 16 x ATMACA Anti ship Missiles ( 250 km )
-- 64 x HISAR Air Defense Missiles
-- 1 x GOKDENIZ 35 mm CIWS
-- 6 x Torpedos
-- 2 x 25 mm Aselsan STOP Machine Gun Platforms
-- 1 x Sikorsky S70 Seahawk ASW Helicopter
Havelsan ADVENT next generation Network Enabled Data Integrated Combat Management System for Cooperative Engagment Capability ...... ( only Turkey in the region and only a few Countries in the World )
5 ) Barbaros Class Frigate Half-Life Modernization Project
Within the scope of the Barbaros Class Frigate Half-Life Modernization Project ( about €250 million )
4 Ships are planned to be delivered to the Turkish Navy until 2025
-- Havelsan Network Enabled Data Integrated (GENESIS ADVENT) Combat Management System
-- Aselsan TAKS Fire Control System
-- Aselsan SMART-S MK-II 3D Radar
-- Aselsan MAR-D 3B AESA Radar
-- Aselsan AKR-D X and Ka-Band fire control Radars
-- Aselsan ARES-2N Electronic Warfare System
-- Aselsan PIRI Panoramic Infrared Imaging - KATS Infrared Search and Track system
-- Aselsan FERSAH Carina Mounted Sonar System
-- Aselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure System
-- 127 mm Gun
-- Aselsan STOP 25mm Remote Controlled Stabilized Cannon System
-- Aselsan GOKDENIZ 35mm CIWS
-- 64x ESSM/HISAR Air Defense Missiles
-- 16x ATMACA Anti ship Missiles
-- 6x Lightweight Torpedoes
6 ) 4+4 TF-2000 class Destroyers
The first Ship to be in service by 2027
Length : 166 m
Displacement : 8500 tons
Speed : 28+ knots
ADVENTCombat Management System
CAFRAD Multi Functional Phased Array Radar ( 450km )
Aselsan ARES-2N Electronic Warfare System
Aselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure System
Aselsan HIZIR-LFAS Low Frequency Towed Active Sonar
64 cells VLS
1 x 127 mm Gun
16 x ATMACA Anti ship Missiles
HISAR-O Air Defense Missile
HISAR-U/SIPER Air Defense Missile
GEZGIN Naval Cruise Missile
NAZAR Laser Electronic Warfare System
35 mm KORKUT-D CIWS ( airbust ammunition )
25 mm Aselsan STAMP
ORKA Lightweight Torpedo
Sikorsky S-70B Seahawk Helicopter
7) 10 Offshore Patrol Ships
Designed to perform anti-surface warfare, effective uninterrupted reconnaissance, surveillance and patrol duties in the open sea and on the coast
The first Ship will be delivered in May 2023
1x 76mm Gun
1x GÖKDENİZ 35mm CIWS
8x HİSAR air defense Missiles
8x ATMACA Anti-Ship Missiles
4x UMTAS Missiles
2x (with 6 Rockets) Roketsan DSH (Submarine Defense Warfare) Rocket Launch System
2x 25mm STAMP
YAKAMOS Hull Mounted Sonar System
ASELSAN MAR-D Search Radar
LPI Radar
Fire Control Radar
Electro-Optical Sensor
Torpedo Countermeasure System
8 ) 10 New Type FACs
1 x 76 mm Gun
8 x ATMACA anti-ship Missiles
21x RAM
9 ) TCG UFUK Electronic Warfare Ship
( only Turkey in the region and a few in the World )
TCG UFUK will be equipped with intelligence systems developed by ASELSAN.
the equipment activities for Signal Intelligence (SIGINT & ELINT) capabilities
The ship has antenna hardware similar to the MPAR radar system
10 ) 2+2 BAYRAKTAR class LST
Length : 138.75 m
Displacement : 7,254 t
Range : 6,000 nm
BAYRAKTAR class LST can carry 486 troops and 20 Tanks
11 ) TCG ANADOLU Amphibious Assault Ship
TCG ANADOLU Amphibious Assault Ship will transform the regional force projection capability of the Turkish Navy into a medium-scale global force projection capability
to be able to carry a battalion size amphibious task force with its equipment and a total of 94 vehicles
-- 13 ALTAY Tanks
-- 27 ZAHA Armored Amphibious Attack Vehicles
-- 6 APC
-- 48 various Vehicles
A total of 1,223 personnel will serve onboard the Ship
and to carry 30 Helicopters
Length : 232 m
Displacement : 27400 tons
Range : 9000 nm
GENESIS-ADVENT Combat Management System
SMART-S MK2 S-band 3D Radar
ARES-2 Electronic Warfare System
ARAS 2023 diver detection Sonar
5 x Aselsan 25mm STOP
2 x Phalanx 20mm CIWS
1 x RIM-116 with 21 RAM (Rolling Airframe Missiles )
TCG ANADOLU
TCG TRAKYA will be designed as a dedicated heavy Attack Drone Carrier to carry TB-3 and MIUS UCAVs
Combat Unmanned Aerial System (MİUS)
Maximum Takeoff Weight : 3.5 tons
Payload: 1.5 Tons
Endurance: 5 Hours
Service ceiling: 40,000 ft
Cruise speed: supersonic 1,4 mach
-- AESA radar and next-generation avionics, sensor fusion
-- Internal weapon stations and stealth flight capability
-- AI (fully autonomous) flight and maneuverability
-- Take off from LHD without catapult assist, landing with arresting gear
-- Aggressive maneuverability and air-air oriented design with delta canard and vertical stabilizers
-- able to carry air-to-air missiles, high load precision bombs, cruise missiles
