Turkish Navy to be in strongest position with major Projects

THE TURKISH NAVY IN AN ERA OF GREAT POWER COMPETITION



Modernized Fleet adds further muscle to Turkey’s increasingly aggressive posturing in foreign affairs, giving Turkey the ability to further its foreign policy interests across the Mediterranean and elsewhere


to want Turkey to join the maritime club of the developed world and The naval transformation toward a blue-water force





1 ) 6 Reis-class (Type-214TN) AIP Submarines

between 2022 and 2027, total of 6 Reis-class (Type-214) AIP Submarines will enter into service

Length : 67,6 m
Displacement : 2013 tons
Range : 12.000 nm
Speed : 20 knots
Endurance : 84 days

UGM-84A Harpoon Blok II or ATMACA Anti ship Missile
GEZGIN Land attack Cruise Missile
AKYA heavyweight Torpedo
ARES-2NS Electronic Warfare System
ZARGANA Soft-kill Torpedo counter measure System
TORK Hard-kill Torpedo Countermeasure System

1630222822931.png

1630223676860.png





2) MILDEN class AIP Submarine Project

Turkish Navy will Build Indigenous Submarine Project MILDEN and the first Submarine is expected to be completed in 2030s to replace Type-209 class Submarines

With 1850 tons of displacement, this submarines will be equipped with advanced heavy torpedoes and guided-missile launch capabilities against sea and land targets


A new and futuristic Combat Information Center concept for next-generation MILDEN Submarines was unveiled by the Turkish defense company HAVELSAN


HAVELSAN Unveils Combat Information Center Of Future Submarines
1630224253221.png

1630224480116.png






3 ) 4 ADA class stealth Corvettes


Turkey’s Ada-class stealth Corvettes are another naval platform that present a lethal challenge to surface action groups and supply ships operating in the Mediterranean

These highly stealthy ships have extremely reduced radar, IR and acoustic signatures, and they are backed by a low probability of intercept (LPI) radar that could sneak up to enemy surface vessels and deliver a lethal blow


Length : 99,5 m
Displacement : 2400 tons
Range : 3500 nm
Speed : 29 knots

GENESIS Combat Management System
250 km SMART-S mk2 search Radar
TBT-01 Yakamoz Sonar
Aselsan ARES-2N Electronic Warfare System
Aselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure System

-- 1 x 76 mm Oto Melera Super Rapid Gun ( 40 km )
-- 8 x HARPOON Anti ship Missiles ( 140 km )
-- 21 x RAM ( 9 km )
-- 6 x Mk 46 Mod 5 Torpedos
-- 2 x 12,7 mm Aselsan STAMP Stabilized Machine Gun Platforms
-- 1 x Sikorsky S70 Seahawk ASW Helicopter

1630224602823.png






4 ) 4 ISTIF class stealth Frigates


to enter into service between 2023 and 2026

The I-class Frigate is designed to conduct maritime surveillance and patrol operations, inspection and surveillance of EEZ besides preventing potential threat.

Length : 113m
Displacement : 3000 tons
Range : 6000 nm
Speed : 29 knots

GENESIS Combat Management System
450 km CENK-S AESA Radar
ASELSAN ALPER LPI Surface Radar
AKREP (AKR-D Block B-1/2) Fire Control Radar
ASELSAN Piri IRST
TBT-01 Yakamoz or Fersah Hull Mounted Sonar
SeaEye-AHTAPOT EO Reconnaisance and Survellience System
Aselsan ARES-2N Electronic Warfare System
Aselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure System
16 cells VLS

-- 1 x 76 mm Gun
-- 16 x ATMACA Anti ship Missiles ( 250 km )
-- 64 x HISAR Air Defense Missiles
-- 1 x GOKDENIZ 35 mm CIWS
-- 6 x Torpedos
-- 2 x 25 mm Aselsan STOP Machine Gun Platforms
-- 1 x Sikorsky S70 Seahawk ASW Helicopter

1630224763349.png


Havelsan ADVENT next generation Network Enabled Data Integrated Combat Management System for Cooperative Engagment Capability ...... ( only Turkey in the region and only a few Countries in the World )
1630226186762.png







5 ) Barbaros Class Frigate Half-Life Modernization Project

Within the scope of the Barbaros Class Frigate Half-Life Modernization Project ( about €250 million )
4 Ships are planned to be delivered to the Turkish Navy until 2025


-- Havelsan Network Enabled Data Integrated (GENESIS ADVENT) Combat Management System
-- Aselsan TAKS Fire Control System
-- Aselsan SMART-S MK-II 3D Radar
-- Aselsan MAR-D 3B AESA Radar
-- Aselsan AKR-D X and Ka-Band fire control Radars
-- Aselsan ARES-2N Electronic Warfare System
-- Aselsan PIRI Panoramic Infrared Imaging - KATS Infrared Search and Track system
-- Aselsan FERSAH Carina Mounted Sonar System
-- Aselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure System

-- 127 mm Gun
-- Aselsan STOP 25mm Remote Controlled Stabilized Cannon System
-- Aselsan GOKDENIZ 35mm CIWS
-- 64x ESSM/HISAR Air Defense Missiles
-- 16x ATMACA Anti ship Missiles
-- 6x Lightweight Torpedoes

1630224997087.png






6 ) 4+4 TF-2000 class Destroyers


The first Ship to be in service by 2027

Length : 166 m
Displacement : 8500 tons
Speed : 28+ knots

ADVENTCombat Management System
CAFRAD Multi Functional Phased Array Radar ( 450km )
Aselsan ARES-2N Electronic Warfare System
Aselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure System
Aselsan HIZIR-LFAS Low Frequency Towed Active Sonar

64 cells VLS

1 x 127 mm Gun
16 x ATMACA Anti ship Missiles
HISAR-O Air Defense Missile
HISAR-U/SIPER Air Defense Missile
GEZGIN Naval Cruise Missile
NAZAR Laser Electronic Warfare System
35 mm KORKUT-D CIWS ( airbust ammunition )
25 mm Aselsan STAMP
ORKA Lightweight Torpedo
Sikorsky S-70B Seahawk Helicopter

1630225672527.png

1630225842499.png






7) 10 Offshore Patrol Ships


Designed to perform anti-surface warfare, effective uninterrupted reconnaissance, surveillance and patrol duties in the open sea and on the coast

The first Ship will be delivered in May 2023

1x 76mm Gun
1x GÖKDENİZ 35mm CIWS
8x HİSAR air defense Missiles
8x ATMACA Anti-Ship Missiles
4x UMTAS Missiles
2x (with 6 Rockets) Roketsan DSH (Submarine Defense Warfare) Rocket Launch System
2x 25mm STAMP
YAKAMOS Hull Mounted Sonar System
ASELSAN MAR-D Search Radar
LPI Radar
Fire Control Radar
Electro-Optical Sensor
Torpedo Countermeasure System

1630225950539.png

1630225984596.png







8 ) 10 New Type FACs


1 x 76 mm Gun
8 x ATMACA anti-ship Missiles
21x RAM

1630226343463.png







9 ) TCG UFUK Electronic Warfare Ship
( only Turkey in the region and a few in the World )


TCG UFUK will be equipped with intelligence systems developed by ASELSAN.
the equipment activities for Signal Intelligence (SIGINT & ELINT) capabilities


The ship has antenna hardware similar to the MPAR radar system
1630229799101.png






10 ) 2+2 BAYRAKTAR class LST

Length : 138.75 m
Displacement : 7,254 t
Range : 6,000 nm

BAYRAKTAR class LST can carry 486 troops and 20 Tanks
1630226528021.png






11 ) TCG ANADOLU Amphibious Assault Ship


TCG ANADOLU Amphibious Assault Ship will transform the regional force projection capability of the Turkish Navy into a medium-scale global force projection capability

to be able to carry a battalion size amphibious task force with its equipment and a total of 94 vehicles

-- 13 ALTAY Tanks
-- 27 ZAHA Armored Amphibious Attack Vehicles
-- 6 APC
-- 48 various Vehicles

A total of 1,223 personnel will serve onboard the Ship
and to carry 30 Helicopters

Length : 232 m
Displacement : 27400 tons
Range : 9000 nm

GENESIS-ADVENT Combat Management System
SMART-S MK2 S-band 3D Radar
ARES-2 Electronic Warfare System
ARAS 2023 diver detection Sonar

5 x Aselsan 25mm STOP
2 x Phalanx 20mm CIWS
1 x RIM-116 with 21 RAM (Rolling Airframe Missiles )

TCG ANADOLU
1630226573859.png



TCG TRAKYA will be designed as a dedicated heavy Attack Drone Carrier to carry TB-3 and MIUS UCAVs
1630227497321.png



Combat Unmanned Aerial System (MİUS)

Maximum Takeoff Weight : 3.5 tons
Payload: 1.5 Tons
Endurance: 5 Hours
Service ceiling: 40,000 ft
Cruise speed: supersonic 1,4 mach

-- AESA radar and next-generation avionics, sensor fusion
-- Internal weapon stations and stealth flight capability
-- AI (fully autonomous) flight and maneuverability
-- Take off from LHD without catapult assist, landing with arresting gear
-- Aggressive maneuverability and air-air oriented design with delta canard and vertical stabilizers
-- able to carry air-to-air missiles, high load precision bombs, cruise missiles

1630227700632.png

1630227718499.png
 
AKSUNGUR UCAV to hunt Submarines

AKSUNGUR UCAV will change the game in the Eastern Mediterranean to carry ORKA Torpedos and SONOBOUY Pod capable to host 18 sonobuoys and to receive their signals providing the data to the AKSUNGUR to detect Submarines
1630228023997.png




AKINCI UCAV will carry AESA Radar and 280km SOM-C network enabled anti-ship Missile
1630228134260.png

1630228522207.png




10 AKINCI UCAVs can carry 60 KUZGUN-TJ joint strike Missiles for swarm attack on Frigates

60 KUZGUN joint strike munitions = $6 million
FREMM Frigate : $500 million

KUZGUN joint strike ammunition with IIR seeker ,Data Link ( Low operation cost )

  • Weight : 100 kg
  • Warhead : 25-60 kg
  • Range : 250 km
1630228240453.png





Medium range anti-ship Cruise Missile MRASHM

Weight : 300 kg
Lenght :. 3.2 m
Speed : mach 0.90
Range : 100-150 km
Guidance : IIR/ RF Seeker

TEI has developed TJ-300 turbojet Engine for MRASHM Cruise Missile
1630228302715.png




AKSUNGUR and AKINCI UCAVs will carry TRLG-230 laser guided supersonic Missile

Weight : 210 kg
Warhead : 50 kg
Range : 70 km
1630228429252.png




ASELSAN Miniature Bomb

Weight : 250 lb
Range : 100 km
Seeker : IIR

UCAVs will carry ASELSAN Miniature Bombs to hit even moving Targets
1630228688687.png




Roketsan LAÇİN Guidance Kit to hit moving Warships

LAÇİN Guidance Kit, compatible with MK-82 General Purpose Bombs, has been developed to enhance the efficiency of bombs against fixed and moving targets, engaging the pilot by keeping him in the loop via the data link, Imaging Infrared/TV Seeker head and L-POD

Ammunition Compatibility : MK-82
Weight : 262 kg
Range : 90 km
Seeker : Imaging Infrared/ TV Seeker
RF Link Distance : 150 km

1630228958501.png
 
Welcome to Tomorrow




TURKEY'S FIRST INDIGENOUS ARMED UNMANNED SURFACE VEHICLE

ULAQ is the name of the Unmanned Surface Vehicle product family developed by the strong alliance of ARES Shipyard and Meteksan Defence of Turkey which includes different platform types and capabilities including ASUW , ASW , ISR/EW


ULAQ has been built from advanced composites, has 400 km range, 65 km/h speed, day/night vision capabilities, encrypted communication infrastructure


The ULAQ unmanned surface vessel will be developed in different versions to support a range of missions such as

-- reconnaissance, surveillance and intelligence
-- asymmetric warfare
-- anti-surface warfare (ASuW)
-- anti-submarine warfare (ASW)
-- strategic facility security
-- and armed escort and force protection

1630229053805.png


ASUW ( Anti Surface Warfare - Guided Missile )
1630229082490.png

1630229103345.png



ULAQ Unmanned Surface Vehicle .. ( Anti Submarine Warfare mission )

Lenght : 13 m
Speed : 35 knots
Range : up to 800 km

Day and Night vision Systems
Artificial intelligence capability
Submarine detection Sonar
Advanced Radar
Stealth paint application
Swarm operation capability

-- 2 x Anti Submarine Rockets
-- 1 x AKYA heavyweight Torpedo or 2 x ORKA lightweight Torpedos
-- 1 x 7,62 mm RCWS

1630229150207.png

1630229163277.png


Roketsan ASW Rockets to hunt Submarines
1630229188909.png



AKYA heavy-weight Torpedo

Diameter : 533 mm
Lenngth : 6.5 m
Weight : 1200 kg
Warhead : 260 kg
Range : 50+
Guidance : Fiber optic cable + Magnetic sensor + Wake homing sensor
Sonar : Fiber optic conformal array sonar

1630229215481.png





NB57: Autonomous and herd capable armed unmanned surface warfare vehicle
RD09: Autonomous and swarm-capable unmanned anti-submarine warfare vehicle

the construction of both vehicles was started
1630229280418.png


While the RD09 and NB57 unmanned Vehicles can reach speeds exceeding 40 knots
They will be able to provide uninterrupted service for almost 4 days without refueling, with a mission range exceeding 600 nautical miles

-- SONAR
-- 2x2 Torpedos
-- 6 ASW Rockets
-- UMTAS Missiles
autonomous and herd capable
swarm-capable
autonomous reconnaissance-intelligence
surface warfare
anti submarine warfare
protection of base/port/critical facility
protection of high-value floating platforms

1630229309935.png

1630229328357.png
 
Ground Launched Coastal Defense System




ATMACA Anti-ship Missile

Diameter : 350 mm
Length : 6 m
Weight : 800 kg
Warhead : 250 kg
Range : 250 km
Guidance : INS+GPS+RA+DL
Seeker : Active RF
Speed : high subsonic
Network enabled capability : YES

1630230088615.png

1630230126564.png





GEZGIN strategic Naval Cruise Missile

Turkish defense industry to develop long-range conventional precision strike capacity through the GEZGIN (Voyager) sea-launched cruise missile, resembling the American Tomahawk and Russian Kalibr missiles

Turkey manage to integrate the GEZGIN cruise missiles into the forthcoming Reis-class Submarines,
This would register a true capability boost by equipping a silent underwater platform with a long-range, high-precision strike asset

GEZGIN cruise missile also will be launched from land platforms
1630230452283.png





TUBITAK-SAGE Missile/Engine Projects


-- RAMJET
-- SCRAMJET

to become one of the few countries in the world in liquid fuel ramjet engine and scramjet engine technologies

more than 100 Ramjet engine tests were carried out
1630230261446.png


Supersonic Anti-Ship Missile ... Concept design
1630230335454.png
 
Turkish Navy 12 Anti Submarine Warfare Aircrafts


6 CN-235-100M Anti Submarine Warfare Aircrafts
6 ATR 72-600 Anti Submarine Warfare Aircrafts

CN-235-100M
1630230705478.png

1630230718840.png




The ATR 72 is a highly effective, middle-size anti-submarine warfare aircraft with competitive acquisition and operational costs

• Thales AMASCOS mission system
• Link 16 data link
• Mk 54 and Mk 46 Light Weight Torpedo
• electro-optical sensors
• Search radar
• ESM sensor (Electronic Support Measures)
• MAD sensor (Magnetic Anomaly Detector)
• Integrated self-protection system, (Chaff & Flare Dispenser, Radar Warning, Missile Warning, Laser Warning)
• Sonobuoy launcher

ATR 72-600
1630230744210.png

1630230759705.png





Turkish Navy 24 SEA HAWK Anti Submarine Warfare Helicopters



The Seahawk can handle anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASUW), naval special warfare (NSW) insertion, search and rescue (SAR)


-- Mk 54 Torpedo
-- PENGUIN anti ship Missile
1630230802983.png

1630230816069.png




Turkish Navy TB-2 and ANKA-S UAV-UCAV

1630230918857.png

1630230974504.png
 
Lots of cool projects but little emphasis on air force / aircrafts..... are there any projects to increase the size of the air force / air assets? Without a heavy protective shield from the air, the most advanced weapons can turn out to be sitting ducks.
 
DJ_Viper said:
Lots of cool projects but little emphasis on air force / aircrafts..... are there any projects to increase the size of the air force / air assets? Without a heavy protective shield from the air, the most advanced weapons can turn out to be sitting ducks.
Click to expand...


227 modernized F-16 Fighter Jets and S400 Air Defense Systems will be enough to protect the Turkish Navy in the region





major projects for the Turkish Airforce

-- MIUS unmanned stealth Fighter Jet .... first flight by 2023
-- MMU air superiority Fighter Jet .... first flight by 2025



BAYKAR develops MIUS unmanned stealth Fighter Jet to dominate the future skies

The MIUS will be able to fight against the highest capacity Fighter Jets , as well as it will open new horizons in air combat through its advantages of unmanned combat, autonomy provided by artificial intelligence and cost-effectiveness

in addition to possessing the same advanced characteristics as 5th-generation stealth Fighters


MİUS will be fully equipped with artificial intelligence and that it can make certain decisions on its own
MIUS will be able to perform air to air combat , strategic attack missions, suppression/destruction of air defense systems and missile attack missions

MIUS unmanned stealth Fighter Jet
1630232556230.png


MMU air superiority Fighter Jet
1630232650722.png
 
some questions
MMM-E said:
1 ) 6 Reis-class (Type-214TN) AIP Submarines

between 2022 and 2027, total of 6 Reis-class (Type-214) AIP Submarines will enter into service

Length : 67,6 m
Displacement : 2013 tons
Range : 12.000 nm
Speed : 20 knots
Endurance : 84 days

UGM-84A Harpoon Blok II or ATMACA Anti ship Missile
GEZGIN Land attack Cruise Missile
AKYA heavyweight Torpedo
ARES-2NS Electronic Warfare System
ZARGANA Soft-kill Torpedo counter measure System
TORK Hard-kill Torpedo Countermeasure System

1630222822931.png

1630223676860.png
Click to expand...
the subs are going to use Turkish software as you wanted or German original software as Germany insisted ?
MMM-E said:
4 ISTIF class stealth Frigates


to enter into service between 2023 and 2026
Click to expand...
isn't one of these ships already in service ?
MMM-E said:
7) 10 Offshore Patrol Ships


Designed to perform anti-surface warfare, effective uninterrupted reconnaissance, surveillance and patrol duties in the open sea and on the coast

The first Ship will be delivered in May 2023

1x 76mm Gun
1x GÖKDENİZ 35mm CIWS
8x HİSAR air defense Missiles
8x ATMACA Anti-Ship Missiles
4x UMTAS Missiles
2x (with 6 Rockets) Roketsan DSH (Submarine Defense Warfare) Rocket Launch System
2x 25mm STAMP
YAKAMOS Hull Mounted Sonar System
ASELSAN MAR-D Search Radar
LPI Radar
Fire Control Radar
Electro-Optical Sensor
Torpedo Countermeasure System

1630225950539.png

1630225984596.png
Click to expand...
are you sure about armament , does it have enough space for all those weapons you mentioned


and at last why its not in Turkish defense section of the forum and its here ?
 
DJ_Viper said:
Lots of cool projects but little emphasis on air force / aircrafts..... are there any projects to increase the size of the air force / air assets? Without a heavy protective shield from the air, the most advanced weapons can turn out to be sitting ducks.
Click to expand...
Bro,they are exactly that.Projects. Some are being constructed,some are in production,but most are just prototypes or ideas. What he does is he posts all the photos and data the companies release and makes it look like Turkey is building the United Federation of Planets Starfleet.
 
Foinikas said:
Bro,they are exactly that.Projects. Some are being constructed,some are in production,but most are just prototypes or ideas. What he does is he posts all the photos and data the companies release and makes it look like Turkey is building the United Federation of Planets Starfleet.
Click to expand...


prototypes or ideas ?

only projects which were confirmed by the Turkish Armed Forces and by the Undersecretariat for Defence Industries

-- 6 Type-214TN class AIP Submarines
-- MILDEN class AIP Submarine development project
-- 4 ADA class stealth Corvettes
-- 4 ISTIF class stealth Frigates
-- 4+4 TF-2000 class Destroyers
-- Barbaros Class Frigate Half-Life Modernization Project ( 4 Frigates )
-- 10 Offshore Patrol Ships
-- 10 New Type FACs
-- TCG UFUK Electronic Warfare Ship
-- 2+2 BAYRAKTAR class LST
-- TCG ANADOLU Amphibious Assault Ship
-- TCG TRAKYA heavy Attack Drone Carrier
-- 1 Fleet Replenishment Tanker




if we are talking about prototypes or ideas , then lets go


YONTECH Fast Attack Craft
1630293599023.png


TAIS Frigate 140
1630289586407.png




STM TF-4500 class Frigate
1630288991558.png


ASELSAN F-2023 Frigate
1630289133494.png


STM TS-1700 class Submarine
1630290261485.png


STM500 mini-attack Submarine
1630289392855.png
 
Hack-Hook said:
the subs are going to use Turkish software as you wanted or German original software as Germany insisted ?
Click to expand...


As you know REIS ( Type-214TN ) class AIP Submarines produce under license in Turkiye

Turkish software , Command and Control System , weapons , etc ( 81% indigenous Systems )

HAVELSAN
-- Underwater Combat Management System software
-- System Software

-- ATLAS ELEKTRONIK ISUS-90/72 Integrated Underwater Command and Control System
-- HAVELSAN SEDA Sonar Integrated Command and Control System
-- HAVELSAN SDDS Submarine Data Distribution System
-- HAVELSAN TORAKS Torpedo Firing Control System

ATMACA Anti ship Missile
GEZGIN Land attack Cruise Missile
AKYA heavyweight Torpedo
ARES-2NS Electronic Warfare System
ZARGANA Soft-kill Torpedo counter measure System
TORK Hard-kill Torpedo Countermeasure System


HAVELSAN Sonar Integrated Submarine Command and Control System
1630292294903.png


HAVELSAN Submarine Data Distribution System
1630292773422.png

1630291552888.png
 
