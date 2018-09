: 03 September 2018BN-1430/20181. Pakistani Naval Forces, requested assistance from Turkish Naval Forces for the recovery of 3 personnel and a military helicopter, reported to have crashed on the 2nd of September 2018.2. Turkish Naval Forces have rapidly responded to friend and brotherly nation Pakistan's call by deploying its underwater search and rescue capabilities on scene compromising of a Search & Rescue Team consisting of 25 personnel and AUVs (autonomous underwater vehicle) via an Air Force A-400M.I think they sent 1st class divers of Rescue Group Command of DZKK, stationed in Istanbul. I know it might be late but my prayers are with the sailors and their families.Related Media: