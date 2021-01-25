Turkish navy has successfully test-launched new AKYA torpedo from TCG Gür S-357 submarine

According to a Tweet published on January 25, 2021, the Turkish navy has successfully test-launched the new local-made AKYA torpedo from the TCG Gür S-357 submarine, Type 209 T2.1400 diesel-electric attack submarine developed exclusively for export by Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft of Germany.In January 2020, the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced the final test of the new local-made heavyweight anti-submarine warfare torpedo, the AKYA. The development of the torpedo was started in 2009 according to a contract signed between Turkey’s Undersecretariat for Defence Industries SSM, now SSB and the company Roketsan, TÜBİTAK (Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey ), and the Turkish Naval Research Center Command (ARMERKOM). Citing SSB, the development of the AKYA torpedo could be completed for 2021.Citing the Quwa.org website, the AKYA heavyweight torpedo (HWT) will reportedly have a length of 7 m and a diameter of 533 mm. The HWT will weigh 1.2 tons and have a range of 15 km at a cruising speed of 40 knots. It will rely on a fiber-optic wire-guidance system alongside active and passive acoustic sonars.The TCG Gür S-357 submarine is a diesel-electric attack submarine developed by the German company Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft. The submarine is based on the Type 209 submarine under the variant T2/1400.The Turkish Navy is the largest operator of the Type 209 submarines that operates six Type 209/1200 submarines (commissioned between 1976 and 1989) and eight Type 209/1400 submarines (commissioned between 1994 and 2007).The Type 209/1400 submarine is powered by a diesel electric propulsion system that includes four MTU 12V 396 diesel engines delivering 2.8MW, with four alternators and one Siemens 3.7MW motor, driving a single shaft.The Type 209/1400 submarine is armed with eight 21-inch (533 mm) torpedo tubes able to launch Tigerfish Mk 24 Mod 2, STN Atlas DM2A4, and Harpoon missile.