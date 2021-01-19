Turkish Naval Defense Milestones Expected In 2021

the last 10 years have been very good for Turkish Navy



next 10 years look even better



with each iteration of MILGEM, I-Class and TF2000 the indigenous % is increasing which will serve very well for the future



but the real thing I am looking forward to is a second LHD



and we hope the steel cutting for the 2nd I-Class is carried as soon as possible and we do not see like a 5 year wait like we did for the Ada Class