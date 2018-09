Istanbul New Airport



It will be the world’s major hub of transport and aviation, as well as having the globes biggest duty-free area



Mega Road and Motorway Projects

4773 km Highway Project $47 billion

The high-speed train network to become the second biggest after China as well as building 10,000 km of new rails until 2030

Turkey is among the most important countries of the Modern Silk Road project (from China to London)

Strategic Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway Project ( 838 km )

Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge ( one of the world's widest suspension bridges at 58.4 metres )

Çanakkale 1915 Bridge ( 3.563 m .. to become the longest suspension bridge in the world )

Marmaray Project

Eurasia Tunnel - ISTANBUL ( 5,4 km )

3 Nuclear Power Plants ( $62 billion )

SOLAR POWER

WIND ENERGY

TANAP Gas Pipeline Project 1.841 km ( $10 billion ) opened in june 2018

Star Refinery Project ( $6,3 billion )