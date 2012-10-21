Turkish MIT agent tried to kill Austrian politician. Turkey isolated internationaly

Turkish man Feyyaz Ö., an operative working for Turkish national intelligence service MİT by his own admission, told Austrian authorities that he had been ordered in August to kill Berivan Aslan, a Kurdish-Austrian politician and a member of Austria’s Green Party.Feyyaz Ö., who has Italian citizenship, told authorities that he had been surveilling Aslan for a while, and that he had booked a hotel room where he would wait for the politician, Etkin Haber Ajansı reported on Wednesday.According to ETHA, Feyyaz Ö. was the secret witness who gave the testimony leading to U.S. consular worker Metin Topuz’s arrest over terrorism charges.Former Austrian politician Peter Pilz announced the assassination plans on news website Zack Zack, where he is also an editor, saying he had been informed by Austrian intelligence that he was on the list of several people to be assassinated, along with Aslan and Austrian member of the European Parliament Andreas Schieder.Feyyaz Ö. had admitted to giving false testimony about Topuz when he was questioned at the Austrian intelligence and counter-terrorism unit, Pilz said as he detailed Feyyaz Ö.’s admitted plans to “cause chaos.”Berivan Aslan, as a politician focusing on minorities in Austria, had revealed a network of MİT agents in several Austrian provinces, including capital Vienna, tasked with creating unrest among the Turkish and Kurdish communities in the country.In June, ultra-nationalist Turkish groups had targeted several rallies organised by Viennese Kurds. Turkey issued statements saying the Kurdish groups had ties to organisations designated terrorist by both Turkey and the European Union.On Sept. 1, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer announced that the country had been preparing to bring charges against a person who confessed to spying for MİT. No details on the person had been provided at the time.Austrian authorities are investigating the matter, Austrian Interior Ministry Spokesman Harald Sörös told reporters on Wednesday.