Turkish Military Power to harm PKK/YPG , ASSAD , IRGC , Hezbolah in Syria

A new Turkish-Syrian operation is inevitable But it is diplomatic, not military considerations that will determine how and where it will be launched.

What about Turkey's capacity to operate in IDLIB ?

Turkish UCAVs changed the game in IDLIB

between 2016 and 20203 Turkish Military operations ( Turkish Armed Forces ) killed over 15.000 ISIS , PKK/YPG , ASSAD Regime , IRGC and Hezbolah militiasTurkey has the 2nd biggest fire power in NATO after USAIDLIB is only 30 km away from Turkish border , that means all military targets are in range of Turkish Airforce and land based guided MLRS - Tactic Ballistic Missilesalso if needed , Air Defense Systems , Military Bases in LATTAKIA and TARTOUS are in range of Turkish land based guided MLRS - Tactical Ballistic Missiles-- 40 km TRLG-122 laser guided MLRS-- 70 km TRLG-230 laser guided MLRS-- 120 km TRG-300 guided MLRS-- 150 km J600T Tactical Ballistic Missile-- 280 km KHAN Tactical Ballistic Missile-- 250 km ATMACA-K land based Cruise MissileTurkey’s extensive deployment of Armed Drones in its fight against Syrian Regime Forces in Idlib province has put forward a "new military doctrine" in the worldafter the Assad Regime attack on Turkish Forces in Idlib 27.02.2020 , Turkish UCAVs killed 3.322 Assad Regime , IRGC , Hezbolah militias including 6 generalsalso Turkish UCAVs destroyed8 Air Defense Systems155 Tanks51 Howitzers52 MLRS29 AFVs68 Military Vehicles15 Anti Tank Weapons36 Pick-up mounted anti aircraft guns49 Ammunition Trucks10 Ammunition Storage2 Missile Systemsand PANTSIR - BUK Air Defense Systems were destroyed by TB-2 UCAVsalso ANKA-S , AKSUNGUR and AKINCI UCAVs are in service to carry fatal weapons to destroy Air Defense Systems , Tanks , Howitzers , MLRS , etc-- 30 km MAM-T laser guided Bomb-- 100 km ASELSAN SDM guided Bomb with IIR seeker-- 150 km TRLG-230 laser guided supersonic Missile-- 280 km SOM Cruise Missilealso if needed , Air Defense Systems , Military Bases in LATTAKIA and TARTOUS are in range of Turkish Airforce-- 75 km POPEYE Cruise Missile-- 100 km ASELSAN SDM guided Bomb with IIR seeker-- 110 km KGK guided Bomb-- 150 km HARM anti-radiation Missile-- 280 km SLAM-ER Cruise Missile-- 280 km SOM Cruise Missile