Turkish Military Power to harm PKK/YPG , ASSAD , IRGC , Hezbolah in Syria

A new Turkish-Syrian operation is inevitable
between 2016 and 2020
3 Turkish Military operations ( Turkish Armed Forces ) killed over 15.000 ISIS , PKK/YPG , ASSAD Regime , IRGC and Hezbolah militias
What about Turkey's capacity to operate in IDLIB ?
Turkey has the 2nd biggest fire power in NATO after USA
IDLIB is only 30 km away from Turkish border , that means all military targets are in range of Turkish Airforce and land based guided MLRS - Tactic Ballistic Missiles
All military targets in Idlib are in range of Turkish land based guided MLRS - Tactic Ballistic Missiles
also if needed , Air Defense Systems , Military Bases in LATTAKIA and TARTOUS are in range of Turkish land based guided MLRS - Tactical Ballistic Missiles
-- 40 km TRLG-122 laser guided MLRS
-- 70 km TRLG-230 laser guided MLRS
-- 120 km TRG-300 guided MLRS
-- 150 km J600T Tactical Ballistic Missile
-- 280 km KHAN Tactical Ballistic Missile
-- 250 km ATMACA-K land based Cruise Missile
Turkish UCAVs changed the game in IDLIB
Turkey’s extensive deployment of Armed Drones in its fight against Syrian Regime Forces in Idlib province has put forward a "new military doctrine" in the world
after the Assad Regime attack on Turkish Forces in Idlib 27.02.2020 , Turkish UCAVs killed 3.322 Assad Regime , IRGC , Hezbolah militias including 6 generals
also Turkish UCAVs destroyed
8 Air Defense Systems
155 Tanks
51 Howitzers
52 MLRS
29 AFVs
68 Military Vehicles
15 Anti Tank Weapons
36 Pick-up mounted anti aircraft guns
49 Ammunition Trucks
10 Ammunition Storage
2 Missile Systems
Syrian S200 and S300 Air Defense Systems can not detect Turkish TB-2 Tactical UCAV
and PANTSIR - BUK Air Defense Systems were destroyed by TB-2 UCAVs
also ANKA-S , AKSUNGUR and AKINCI UCAVs are in service to carry fatal weapons to destroy Air Defense Systems , Tanks , Howitzers , MLRS , etc
-- 30 km MAM-T laser guided Bomb
-- 100 km ASELSAN SDM guided Bomb with IIR seeker
-- 150 km TRLG-230 laser guided supersonic Missile
-- 280 km SOM Cruise Missile
Turkish Airforce F-4 and F-16 Fighter Jets can hit all military targets in Idlib from Turkish Air Space without entering Syria
also if needed , Air Defense Systems , Military Bases in LATTAKIA and TARTOUS are in range of Turkish Airforce
-- 75 km POPEYE Cruise Missile
-- 100 km ASELSAN SDM guided Bomb with IIR seeker
-- 110 km KGK guided Bomb
-- 150 km HARM anti-radiation Missile
-- 280 km SLAM-ER Cruise Missile
-- 280 km SOM Cruise Missile
A new Turkish-Syrian operation is inevitable
But it is diplomatic, not military considerations that will determine how and where it will be launched.
www.trtworld.com
