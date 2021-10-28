What's new

Turkish Military Power to harm PKK/YPG , ASSAD , IRGC , Hezbolah in Syria

A new Turkish-Syrian operation is inevitable



www.trtworld.com

A new Turkish-Syrian operation is inevitable

But it is diplomatic, not military considerations that will determine how and where it will be launched.
www.trtworld.com www.trtworld.com



between 2016 and 2020
3 Turkish Military operations ( Turkish Armed Forces ) killed over 15.000 ISIS , PKK/YPG , ASSAD Regime , IRGC and Hezbolah militias





What about Turkey's capacity to operate in IDLIB ?



Turkey has the 2nd biggest fire power in NATO after USA

IDLIB is only 30 km away from Turkish border , that means all military targets are in range of Turkish Airforce and land based guided MLRS - Tactic Ballistic Missiles
1635413619990.png





All military targets in Idlib are in range of Turkish land based guided MLRS - Tactic Ballistic Missiles


also if needed , Air Defense Systems , Military Bases in LATTAKIA and TARTOUS are in range of Turkish land based guided MLRS - Tactical Ballistic Missiles

-- 40 km TRLG-122 laser guided MLRS
-- 70 km TRLG-230 laser guided MLRS
-- 120 km TRG-300 guided MLRS
-- 150 km J600T Tactical Ballistic Missile
-- 280 km KHAN Tactical Ballistic Missile
-- 250 km ATMACA-K land based Cruise Missile

1635414412682.jpeg

1635414437983.jpeg

1635414453560.jpeg

1635414482313.jpeg

1635414493720.jpeg

1635414504972.jpeg






Turkish UCAVs changed the game in IDLIB

Turkey’s extensive deployment of Armed Drones in its fight against Syrian Regime Forces in Idlib province has put forward a "new military doctrine" in the world


after the Assad Regime attack on Turkish Forces in Idlib 27.02.2020 , Turkish UCAVs killed 3.322 Assad Regime , IRGC , Hezbolah militias including 6 generals


also Turkish UCAVs destroyed

8 Air Defense Systems
155 Tanks
51 Howitzers
52 MLRS
29 AFVs
68 Military Vehicles
15 Anti Tank Weapons
36 Pick-up mounted anti aircraft guns
49 Ammunition Trucks
10 Ammunition Storage
2 Missile Systems



Syrian S200 and S300 Air Defense Systems can not detect Turkish TB-2 Tactical UCAV

and PANTSIR - BUK Air Defense Systems were destroyed by TB-2 UCAVs
1635415115654.jpeg

1635415378992.jpeg


also ANKA-S , AKSUNGUR and AKINCI UCAVs are in service to carry fatal weapons to destroy Air Defense Systems , Tanks , Howitzers , MLRS , etc

-- 30 km MAM-T laser guided Bomb
-- 100 km ASELSAN SDM guided Bomb with IIR seeker
-- 150 km TRLG-230 laser guided supersonic Missile
-- 280 km SOM Cruise Missile

1635415424786.jpeg

1635415481396.jpeg

1635415496422.jpeg

1635415510297.jpeg







Turkish Airforce F-4 and F-16 Fighter Jets can hit all military targets in Idlib from Turkish Air Space without entering Syria


also if needed , Air Defense Systems , Military Bases in LATTAKIA and TARTOUS are in range of Turkish Airforce

-- 75 km POPEYE Cruise Missile
-- 100 km ASELSAN SDM guided Bomb with IIR seeker
-- 110 km KGK guided Bomb
-- 150 km HARM anti-radiation Missile
-- 280 km SLAM-ER Cruise Missile
-- 280 km SOM Cruise Missile

1635416727448.jpeg

1635416857100.jpeg

1635416740934.jpeg

1635416837013.jpeg

1635416751022.jpeg
 
Turkish F-16s can create no fly zone in Idlib from Turkish Air Space





IDLIB is only 30 km away from Turkish border
1635417088876.png



2 Syrian SU-24 Fighter Jets were shot down by Turkish F-16s from Turkish air space in BVR combat over Idlib


thanks to network centric warfare capability .. no fly zone over Idlib

-- F-16C
-- Boeing E7-T AEWC
-- 120 km AIM-120C7 networked air to air missile

1635417418907.jpeg

1635417429333.jpeg

1635417438933.jpeg
 
AIR DEFENSE CAPABILITY





SUNGUR and ATILGAN Air Defense Systems in service to protect Turkish Forces in Idlib against Helicopters and UCAVs
1635417808192.jpeg

1635418019709.jpeg



HISAR-A+ and HISAR-O+ Air Defense Systems enter service to intercept Fighter Jets in Idlib
1635417820942.jpeg

1635417830005.jpeg



if needed , Turkiye can activate S400 Air Defense Systems in hours to protect Turkish Forces in Syria including in Idlib
1635417928221.jpeg
 
