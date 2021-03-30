Turkish Meteksan’s Damage Control simulator a game changer in Naval training

Turkish Meteksan’s Damage Control simulator a game change in Naval training Developed by Turkish defense manufacture Meteksan, the Damage Control Simulator (DCSIM) provides a realistic training environment to develop and conduct damage control exercises to provide the...

Developed by Turkish defense manufacture Meteksan, the Damage Control Simulator (DCSIM) provides a realistic training environment to develop and conduct damage control exercises to provide the shipboard personnel with capabilities such as damage control readiness in line with internationally recognized commercial and naval standards.In an exclusive interview with defensehere.com, Meteksan’s Platform Simulators Director, Göksenin Tümer, and International Sales, Marketing and Corporate Reputation Director Burak Akbas talked about the company’s Damage Control Simulator which has proven to be among the world’s top brands in naval training after customer satisfaction specially for the quality of the products and after-sales support.In the interview came the following:As we all may appreciate, working conditions at sea are inherently dangerous. Eliminating all the risks of sea is unfeasible; however, the actions of a well-trained crew can lead to survival during an emergency at sea.Naval Damage Control capability is very important to preserve the integrity, stability and maneuverability of vessels. The main goal of damage control is to keep the ship floating, moving and fulfilling her mission. To achieve these goals, damage must be quickly confined and repaired by the ship crew. The key to enable these skills is a realistic training environment for the crew to develop and conduct realistic damage control exercises. Consistent and realistic training produces an optimal level of readiness that prepares members of repair parties to react more efficiently and effectively to actual damages.Our Damage Control Simulator provides a realistic training environment to develop and conduct these damage control exercises to shipboard personnel. Damage Control Simulator provides instructors with the means to train naval personnel in the control, fighting and repair of real shipboard damages. Damage Control Simulator can be used to train the personnel with a duty in the sailing units as individuals and teams in the issues related to injury protection; to increase their affinity; to develop and strengthen their skills and experiences; to try damage repair intervention methods in various situations and to try and test the damage control materials to be supplied to the Naval Forces Command.Thanks to the state of the art and fail-safe design of the system, DCSIM provides a safe training environment with adjustable and controllable difficulty levels. The design of the interfaces allows command and control of the simulator and also the trainings in a user-friendly manner which prevents failures by operators. The software and the safety systems operate in a full compliance to provide a safe environment for damage control trainings. It is possible to configure number of damages and their types. One of the important properties of our system is rolling effect. Our Damage Control Simulator has 15 degrees rolling with its hydraulic feet to provide sea effect.Our DCSIM has unique features that are increasing the effectiveness of the training, operational efficiency and maintainability. That’s why it has been selected by 4 different country's naval forces including Turkish Navy, Royal Navy of Oman and Republic of Korean Navy and I can say that our simulator became the world’s top brand in damage control simulators.Also the satisfaction in Meteksan Defence in term of its timely delivery of projects, the quality of its products and its after-sales support among its customers is very high. Therefore, we signed a new contract recently to provide design and consultancy support for the new Damage Control Simulator of an international end user, who already operates one of the Meteksan Defence’s simulators.source: defensehere.com