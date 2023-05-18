What's new

Turkish man: Arabs, Pakistanis, and Afghans are genetically less than humans, and we Turks are superior to them!

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1659186149842141184



He claims to be a specialist in the field of genetics and speaks through his knowledge of his specialty, and says that the amygdala is larger than the normal level compared to those he described as inferior and he explains it as having a primitive brain, and he adds that it is not a natural difference between two cultures, such as the Turkish and the Greek, for example, but the Arabs and Pakistanis are the lowest natural forms, There are ten million of them in our country (Turkey), and he continues to say that they lack morals, values, and morals in general, and they do not have dignity, honor, or integrity.
He is typical idiot. The actual animal is himself, or even more specifically a cow. Unfortunately, this species is multiplying uncontrollably not only in our country but also in the world. It is typical feature of them to call themselves experts by following social media and facebook. It's a waste of time to even think about. If you meet someone like this on social media, block them by calling them stupid, that's what I do.
 
Well

If you believe in evolution then you also believe that not all races are equal.

One must be by definition 'superior' by whatever measures.
 
Well Why isn't your government doing something about? Why complain and spew BS instead of making your government accountable?

Isn't your government responsible for border control? If there's an active invasion

Well do something about it instead of 24/7 seething

Read history, genetics, language, traditions, culture before pushing such ludicrous theories

We are from Indus valley, IDK about afghans, Arabs of Levant were phoenicians and Turks are a mix of different races settled in Anatolian region
 
Well the turks did have the most illustrious muslim empires. Even the mughals were Turks. The rest of the muslim world was conquered but not the turkics. I dont know about IQ etc, im just saying they are great fighters and administrators.
And out PM keeps going to Turkey, their PM never came once. shows whos the one in need.
 
Maula Jatt said:
We are from Indus valley, IDK about afghans, Arabs of Levant were phoenicians and Turks are a mix of different races settled in Anatolian region
Pakistanis are also from Eurasia. Meaning they are partially white but not from Western whites, but from the Sintashta culture, which is where the mother of most of Pakistan's languages was spoken.

Northern Pakistanis are whiter because they live in remote areas so their Eurasian genes are more preserved.
 
hamza gareeb said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1659186149842141184



He claims to be a specialist in the field of genetics and speaks through his knowledge of his specialty, and says that the amygdala is larger than the normal level compared to those he described as inferior and he explains it as having a primitive brain, and he adds that it is not a natural difference between two cultures, such as the Turkish and the Greek, for example, but the Arabs and Pakistanis are the lowest natural forms, There are ten million of them in our country (Turkey), and he continues to say that they lack morals, values, and morals in general, and they do not have dignity, honor, or integrity.
amygdala.jpg
The irony is that he looks like a Pakistani.

This is pure hate. A section of the Turkish public tries to act nationalistic.
 
Same bastards with same lies 10-13 million refugees


They have voted for SINAN OGAN and UMIT OZDAG
and now KILICDAROGLU has started using same card to fool young stupid idiots


When we Turks fought Greeks,British,French,Armenians in 1920s ,
our brothers in Pakistan , Afghanistan , India and Bangladesh sent money and gold to Turkiye to fight enemies

what a stupid video and provocateur idiot
we sent a message to CIMER to find him by Turkish Police
 
MMM-E said:
Same bastards with same lies 10-13 million refugees


They have voted for SINAN OGAN and UMIT OZDAG
and now KILICDAROGLU has started using same card to fool young stupid bastards like him


When we Turks fought Greeks,British,French,Armenians in 1920s ,
our brothers in Pakistan , Afghanistan , India and Bangladesh sent money and gold to Turkiye to fight enemies

what a stupid video and provocateur idiot
we sent a message to CIMER to find him by Turkish Police
Don't worry man. We have also have an army of such cringe wannabe libturds who are dealing with an identity crisis. The world is filled with such fools.
 
Dalit said:
The irony is that he looks like a Pakistani.
This is pure hate. A section of the Turkish public tries to act nationalistic.
He looks like almost like a Hazara. Lots of Turks with Mongoloid features could pass for Hazaras.

He might have a point on the Behaviour of Afghan, Syrian and Pakistani migrants, but he doesn't realize is the poor homeless Pakistanis in Turkey don't want to live there.

Only the high income ones like yourself are mutually benefiting from property investment in Turkey.

Another 20,000 plus live in Turkey. The rest of the refugee population want to live in Europe. They don't want to live in Turkey, just stranded there.

However the one I knew never mentioned refugees. He hated Pakistanis plain and simple because apparently we are a "sharia state."

He also claimed to live in a downtown area where lots of religious Pakistanis lived. He also stated "Pakistani" in a derogatory tone.

I began to realize he made it a ritual to go looking for religious Pakistanis online as well as well as to look up the mistreatment of non-Muslim Pakistanis.

I began to realize it was to comfort himself with his own people's violent history. He left a strong prejudice inside me against Turks.

But I've learned to be reasonable and not swoop to his level.
 
ThunderCat said:
He looks like almost like a Hazara. Lots of Turks with Mongoloid features could pass for Hazaras.

He might have a point on the Behaviour of Afghan, Syrian and Pakistani migrants, but he doesn't realize is the poor homeless Pakistanis in Turkey don't want to live there.

Only the high income ones like yourself are mutually benefiting from property investment in Turkey.

Another 20,000 plus live in Turkey. The rest of the refugee population want to live in Europe. They don't want to live in Turkey, just stranded there.

However the one I knew never mentioned refugees. He hated Pakistanis plain and simple because apparently we are a "sharia state."

He also claimed to live in a downtown area where lots of religious Pakistanis lived. He also stated "Pakistani" in a derogatory tone.

I began to realize he made it a ritual to go looking for religious Pakistanis online as well as well as to look up the mistreatment of non-Muslim Pakistanis.

I began to realize it was to comfort himself with his own people's violent history. He left a strong prejudice inside me against Turks.

But I've learned to be reasonable and not swoop to his level.
Turkey is a gateway to Europe. Yes, a lot of refugees and economic migrants pass through Turkey to reach European shores.

Don't be fooled by this turd. This guy is most likely an anti-Erdogan turd who thinks he is European. There exists a nationalistic group in Turkey that behaves in such an arrogant manner, but it is a tiny group as far as I know.

Turkey is also dealing with high inflation etc. Naturally these nationalistic elements target the migrant groups.
 
However I would disagree with @Foinikas that the phelia between Turks and Pakistanis was one-way.

For a long time Turks had a positive impression of Pakistan, although probably not as great as before.
 
it is very sad strange that a Muslim Turkish gentleman will succumb to the shallow mindset of nationalism created in the Muslim world by the Brits and Francks after fall of the Ottoman Empire.
 

