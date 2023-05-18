Turkish man: Arabs, Pakistanis, and Afghans are genetically less than humans, and we Turks are superior to them!

He claims to be a specialist in the field of genetics and speaks through his knowledge of his specialty, and says that the amygdala is larger than the normal level compared to those he described as inferior and he explains it as having a primitive brain, and he adds that it is not a natural difference between two cultures, such as the Turkish and the Greek, for example, but the Arabs and Pakistanis are the lowest natural forms, There are ten million of them in our country (Turkey), and he continues to say that they lack morals, values, and morals in general, and they do not have dignity, honor, or integrity. ​