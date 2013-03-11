Turkish Made Firearms

Its kind of long guys but its worth the read.

I had preconceived notions about the country, even though I'd never been there--there'd be a lot of dirt and camels and beat-up cars. But then I realized I was being the stereotypical ignorant American, and I decided the invitation should be viewed as an opportunity.

There are dozens of gun manufacturers in Turkey, but Sarsilmaz is by far the largest. They recently opened a huge new facility two hours outside Istanbul, and wanted to show some U.S. gun writers that things have changed.

Sarsilmaz has been in business since 1880, and is a 5th-generation family business.

My point is that Turkish troops see action, and have money, so they buy what works--and they chose Sarsilmaz for their pistols. Sarsilmaz is the sole pistol supplier of the Turkish armed forces. This pistol is known as the Light. They also produce the official pistol of the Turkish National Police, the Mega.

Istanbul is a huge city, more than 75 km in diameter, with a population of more than 15 million, but it is anything but dirty. It is a truly modern city, and most of it looks new

While the Sarsilmaz corporate offices are located in Istanbul, the factory is located two hours to the east just outside of Duzce (pronounced "doos-jay").

The employees live locally, and are bused in.

The new building is huge, and once I did the conversion from square meters to feet learned that it is nearly 400,000 square feet. Everything (including many of the CNC machines) is brand-new, and they have all sorts of room to expand. Sarsilmaz also has about 40 retail stores around the country, and we ran across one in Istanbul walking from the corporate offices to the Grand Bazaar.

the first thing I noticed about the Sarsilmaz factory was how bright it was.

The factory is filled with natural light and potted decorative trees, and it is clean. I mean eat-off-the-floor clean, even though it has been operating for over a year. I had never seen anything like it, and asked around among my fellow gunwriters. The only plant remotely similar to the Sarsilmaz factory any of them had seen was the Walther factory in Germany.

They produce 105,000 pistols a year, as well as 85,000 shotguns, 28,000 infantry rifles, and 15,000 submachine guns

What is the difference between quality firearms and junk? Tolerances and workmanship. ... and if your machining tolerances are tight enough so as to require little to no fitting, the human element becomes a much smaller factor. Sarsilmaz has invested a lot of money in the new facility, and filled it with the finest CNC machines on the planet.

Perhaps the most unique feature of the Sarsilmaz facility is just how much they do there, all under one roof. They do not just machine parts, they also do injection molding, make their own magazines and even do the wood stocks for their shotguns--from wood blank to oiled, varnished final product. I'm not aware of any other firearms company in the world that also does their own wood stocks and injection molding of plastic parts.

Sarsilmaz doesn't believe in castings. None of their parts on any of their firearms are cast, they are all machined from forgings.

For the testing and demos Sarsilmaz did of their pistols for the Turkish Army, they actually sent their engineers and assemblers instead of PR people. While this may seem only common sense, trust me, it's not.

The management at Sarsilmaz has realized that happy workers make better guns. They pay them a good wage, they bus them in so they don't have to buy gas at $10/gallon, and the factory is filled with natural light and potted decorative trees.

Their cafeteria was as nice as the one at Smith & Wesson , and the food was better. Part of the four-course lunch we got at the factory cafeteria was a pile of French fries, and I asked the plant manager Nuri Kiziltan what they called them--French Fries, Turkish Fries, American Fries? "Just fries," he told me.

A four course lunch? Yep. Every meal we had in Turkey had 6-10 courses, although each course was small. Still, by the end of the trip we had more than had our fill of lamb, which was everywhere. Its presence in the Turkish diet is pretty much the opposite of what you'll find in India with beef.

Sarsilmaz produces 65 models of pistols in 10 different calibers

Taking the pistols apart revealed a distinct lack of tooling marks, which goes to not just the quality of the machining but an investment in turning out well-made guns. The only jam we had on the range that day was due to a blown case, and we blew through a lot of ammo.

The pistol I was most looking forward to shooting was the K.2. This is available now through EAA. This is a CZ-75-type pistol, but chambered in .45 ACE 14+1 rounds of .45 ACP!

The pistol grips on the shotguns are some of the most comfortable I've ever shot. They are a little big, and covered in rubber.

Turks are allowed to own pistols, rifles, and shotguns, apparently with no magazine capacity restrictions. Concealed carry permits are very tough to get and usually only reserved for those people who have to transport cash or jewels for a business.

Citizens can keep a loaded gun in their home but if they confront an intruder they have to respond with an equal or lesser weapon--if he has a knife, you'd better use one too, because if you shoot him you'll get in trouble. You also only have a right to defend the "private" areas of your home, namely the bedroom

I also asked Hakan why every single police vehicle we saw on the road had its red and blue lights going all the time. Hakan just shrugged and threw up his hands. "They like a disco?" he guessed.

I had a great time in Turkey, and neither it nor Sarsilmaz was what I expected. The Turkish government actually encourages Sarsilmaz/SAR Arms to export, and gives them tax breaks ... unlike the U.S. government which seems to view guns as a source of evil as opposed to revenue.

Because of that, and the quality and price of their products, you should expect to see a lot more guns from SAR Arms on dealer shelves. To use what little Turkish I picked up, as a value, the pistols and shotguns made by SAR Arms are gesterisli--spectacular.

@Sinan



