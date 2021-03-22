Turkish made AKINCI UCAV vs Indian AH-64E Apache

AIR-TO-GROUND high precision strike CAPABILITY

Modular Warhead (Fragmantation, Termobaric, General Purpose, Armour Piercing)

GPS, INS Guidance

Low operation cost due to modular warhead option

Independent Guidance Options (INS , LAB, A-INS , IR seeker ,Data Link, mmW Radar)

Weight : 100 kg

Warhead : 25-60 kg

Range : 74-110 km

AİR TO AİR combat CAPABILITY

to compare AKINCI with APACHE

Turkey’s extensive deployment of Armed Drones in its fight against Syrian Regime Forces in Idlib province has put forward a "new military doctrine" in the worldUCAVs are intended to be used as close air supportafter the Assad Regime attack on Turkish Forces in Idlib 27.02.2020 , Turkish UCAVs killed 3.322 Assad Regime , IRGC , Hezbolah militia including 6 generalsalso Turkish UCAV destroyed8 Air Defense Systems155 Tanks51 Howitzers52 MLRS29 AFVs68 Military Vehicles15 Anti Tank Weapons36 Pick-up mounted anti aircraft guns49 Ammunition Trucks10 Ammunition Storage2 Missile SystemsTURKEY is developing hunter-killer Drone to destroy other UAVs , Attack Helicopters , Tanks , Howitzers , MLRS , Air Defense Systems , even WarshipsTurkish AKINCI UCAVs will be enough to wipe out enemy Navy , Air Defense Systems , Attack Helicopters , Tanks , Howitzers , etcthanks to Turkish Defense Industry to arm AKINCI UCAVs with-- 280 km SOM-C anti ship missile to hit even moving Warships-- 280 km SOM-B Cruise Missiles to hit Air Defense Systems like PATRIOT , S300-- 100 km KUZGUN joint attack Bomb with IIR seeker to hit Air Defense Systems like PANTSIR,TOR-M2 and BUK-- 150+ km KGK-LR glide Bomb with IIR seeker to hit even moving targets-- 65 km GOKDOGAN and 25 km BOZDOGAN air to air missiles to hit Attack Helicopters or UCAVs-- 8 km UMTAS anti Tank Missile with top attack capability to destroy TanksLength : 12,3 mHeight : 4,1 mWingspan : 20 mMTOW : 4.500-5.000 kgPayload : 1350 kgEndurance : 24 hoursService ceiling : 40.000 feet-- AESA Radar-- SATCOM-- Electronic Data Gathering ( ELINT / COMINT )-- 6 multi-core Artificial Intelligence ComputersAKINCI UCAV will be able to collect information by recording the data received from sensors and cameras on the UCAV through artificial intelligence computersThis artificial intelligence system that can detect the angle of tilting, standing and heading of the UCAV without the need for any external sensor or GPSIt will also provide environmental awareness using geographic information and advanced artificial intelligence system will have decision making feature by processing the data it obtains-- 280 km SOM-B Cruise Missile to hit Air Defense Systems like PATRIOT , S300-- 100-150 km MRASHM Cruise Missile to hit mobile Air Defense Systems like PANTSIR, TOR-M2 and BUK-- 74/110 km KUZGUN joint strike Bomb with IIR seeker to hit Air Defense Systems like PANTSIR, TOR-M2 and BUK-- 150+ km KGK-LR glide Bomb with IIR seeker to hit even moving targets-- 8 km MIZRAK anti Tank Missile with top attack capability to destroy TanksAn 18 AKINCI UCAV battalion can carry 288 MIZRAK anti Tank missiles, each capable of destroying a Tankto hit even moving targetsWeight : 210 kgWarhead : 50 kgRange : 70 kmWeight : 300 kgLenght :. 3.2 mSpeed : mach 0.90Range : 100-150 kmGuidance : IIR/ RF SeekerTEI has developed TJ-300 turbojet Engine for MRASHM Cruise MissileWarhead : 230 kgRange : 280 kmGuidance : INS+GPS+TRN+IBN+ATR+DLSeeker : IIRSpeed : 0.94 machNetwork enabled capability : YES-- super sea skimming ( less than 3 m )AKINCI UCAV will carry AESA Rada with Air to Air Missiles for air defense capability to intercept Aircrafts , Attack Helicopters , UCAVs25 km BOZDOGAN air to air Missile65 km GOKDOGAN air to air MissileThe US block sale of Turkish made T-129 Attack Helicopters to Pakistan , because of American Engine on T-129Can Pakistan use AKINCI UCAVs to destroy İndian Tanks ?Length : 12,3 mHeight : 4,1 mPayload : 1350 kgMax speed : 360 km/hCombat Range : 2.000+ kmEndurance : 24 hoursService ceiling : 40.000 feet-- AESA Radar-- SATCOM-- Electronic Data Gathering ( ELINT / COMINT )-- 6 multi-core Artificial Intelligence Computers-- 280 km SOM-B Cruise Missile-- 100-150 km MRASHM Cruise Missile-- 74/110 km KUZGUN joint strike Bomb with IIR seeker-- 150+ km KGK-LR glide Bomb with IIR seeker-- 8 km MIZRAK anti Tank Missile with top attack capability-- 25 km BOZDOGAN air to air Missile-- 65 km GOKDOGAN air to air MissileLength : 17,7 mHeight : 3.8 mMax speed : 293 km/hCombat Range : 480 kmEndurance : 4 hoursService ceiling : 20.000 feetAN/APG-78 Longbow fire-control Radar-- APKWS 70 mm Rockets-- 8 km HELLFIRE air to surface Missile-- 8 km AIM-92 Stinger air to air Missile