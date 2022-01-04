Turkish lira weakens as inflation soars to highest in Erdogan era

Inflation is on the agenda of the whole world. Some of the latest news I read for example: Even in Germany, electricity and natural gas have doubled. Likewise in England. The situation in the Balkan countries is much more difficult.



Half of the US public believes inflation figures have been manipulated, and even Biden had to say something about it recently. The inflation problem in Russia cannot be overcome, there is an inflation rate of almost 40% in Turkey, and even in Iran, which is a net energy exporter, inflation is around 40%. So it is necessary to consider this issue in a broader perspective. What I want to say is that the changing economic balances in the world are pushing the residents in many corners of the world, especially people with low incomes.



Only in this forum, the number of titles opened using the news in the international press about the Turkish economy is around 50. I think the other issue that needs to be discussed is why Turkey is the focal point? Inflation in Turkey has become world news. Why? Is Turkey that important? Simply, No. But every week, the message is given by an official from an international financial institution, or more often by newspaper headlines, that Turkey did not go the way we suggested and it will pay the price. This effort to disciplinizing is clearly meaning.