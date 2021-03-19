Turkish leader Erdoğan slams NATO ally Biden for calling Putin a ‘killer,’ says US president's remarks were ‘truly unacceptable’

Erdogan is right. US leaders are behaving very badly today. They lost their direction and mainly mannerism in the Art of international Diplomacy.



Without saying much, Putin's Russia has just ordered its envoys to return home from USA.



Look at the way the US delegates heded by Anotony Blinken behaved in Anchorage Alaska during their meeting with their Chinese countetparts. USA invited China there and insulted their guest.

But at the end of the day, the US team were so humiliated.



China who shows their class as international statesman could have left and further humiliated the host but they did not.

They are very focus and came to listen.

Meanwhile President Biden tripped three times climbing up USAF One after heating the news from his aides.