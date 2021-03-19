Muhammed45
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a video call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel (not pictured), in Istanbul, Turkey March 19, 2021. © Presidential Press Office / Handout via REUTERS
Turkish leader Erdoğan slams NATO ally Biden for calling Putin a ‘killer,’ says US president's remarks were ‘truly unacceptable’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticized his US counterpart Joe Biden for calling Russian leader Vladimir Putin a "killer," saying that such statements about a head of state are "not fitting of a president."
www.rt.com