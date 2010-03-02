Turkish Land Vehicle Programs

Otokar Altay MBT (Turkey), MBTs and medium tanks



Development

Following a competition, in August 2008 the Undersecretariat for the Defence Industries of Turkey (SSM) signed the contract with the local company of Otokar for the development of the first National Main Battle Tank (MBT) for the Turkish Land Forces Command (TLFC).This is called the Altay after the famous commander of the Turkish Cavalry Corps who passed away in 1974. Otokar was selected for the Altay MBT programme in March 2007.Under the terms of this contract, Otokar will be responsible for the design, development, integration, prototypes, testing and qualification of the Altay MBT.This is estimated to cost about USD500 million, take 78.5 months and be carried out in three phases. During this period five prototypes will be built and will undergo extensive trials before production is authorised. There will be a separate contract for the production phase that will cover the procurement of an initial batch of 250 Altay MBTs for the TLFC. Technology for the Altay MBT will be supplied by Hyundai Rotem of South Korea under a technology contract already signed. Hyundai Rotem is the prime contractor for the K1 (105 mm) and K1A1 (120 mm) and latest K2 (120 mm) MBT developed to meet the requirements of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Army. Intellectual and ownership rights of the Altay MBT belongs to Turkey as in the past the country has had major problems in procuring key weapon systems from overseas.This is the first tracked vehicle to be developed by Otokar



Description

No detailed description of the Altay MBT have been released but is expected to be of conventional design with driver's compartment front, turret in the centre and diesel power pack at the rear. It will be operated by a crew of four consisting of commander, gunner, loader and driver. Commander is seated on the right side of the turret with the gunner forward and below his position and the loader on the left side of the turret.Main armament will comprise a 120 mm L/55 smoothbore gun fitted with a thermal sleeve, fume extractor and a muzzle reference system. Ready use 120 mm ammunition will be stowed in the turret bustle with blow out panels in the roof. A 7.62 mm machine gun (MG) will be mounted coaxial to the right of the main armament and a .50 (12.7 mm) MG will be mounted on the right side of the turret roof and operated by the commander. The advanced computerised Fire-Control System (FCS) will be provided by the Turkish company of Aselsan who has already supplied FCS for upgraded Leopard 1 MBT of the TLFC. This company will also supply the battle management system. Commander and gunner will each be provided with stabilised day/thermal sights incorporating a laser range-finder and it is expected that a hunter-killer capability will be provided.No details of the diesel power pack or suspension have been released but the latter is expected to have seven dual rubber tyred roadwheels with

