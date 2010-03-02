/ Register

  Sunday, August 26, 2018

Turkish Land Vehicle Programs

Discussion in 'Turkish Defence Forum' started by cabatli_53, Mar 2, 2010.

    cabatli_53

    cabatli_53 INT'L MOD

    I think This forum needs such a complex thread telling the updates for Turkish land vehicle programs. With this way, I will try to introduce the latest developments about Turkish land programs and When a cooperation agreement signed between two brother country, You can check the specifications thanks to this thread...


    -Otokar Altay MBT Development program (2013- 4 prototipes will have produced)


    --Otokar 6x6 Wheeled vehicle development program (The armoured wheeled vehicles will be ready in 2010)


    -Otokar Kaya 4x4 Medium MRAP


    -Otokar Kale Heavy MRAP
     
    cabatli_53

    cabatli_53 INT'L MOD

    -Otokar Cobra



    -Otokar IS-V


    -Nurol Ejder 6x6 Wheeled Vehicles


    -FNSS Pars 6x6
     
    Horus

    Horus ADMINISTRATOR

    Altay is not our joint production Al khalid Block II Right ?
     
    cabatli_53

    cabatli_53 INT'L MOD

    -Aselsan 35mm SPAAG air Defence system...


    -BMC 2.5 tonnes


    -BMC 5 Tonnes
    [​IMG]

    -BMC 10 Tonnes
    [​IMG]

    -BMC Tanker
     
    cabatli_53

    cabatli_53 INT'L MOD

    -FNSS SAMUR Amphibious Assault Bridge




    -Aselsan armoured UKK turret for Land Platforms
    851469c4f27fdb465bff755ac2879a36.jpg

    -Hema Industry, 6x6 Wheeled vehicle design
    feeb31785d57785e8fde16b4aa5727c5.jpg

    -Hema industry, 70 tonnes Tank carriage for Altay MBT's...
    60610769011f05ec553d8a43bc42765f.jpg


    -FNSS 30-35 Tonnes IFV Development program is being started in "2007" and First Turkish IFV (Officials told that She will be Similar with Germany Puma ) will be ready in 2012...
     
    cabatli_53

    cabatli_53 INT'L MOD

    I do not suppose bro... Turkey choosed S. Korean XK-2 Tank like technological supplier. Pakistan is working with China for Tank technologies. I do not know wheather Both brother nation would agree on working same route for heavy armour technologies but It can create incredible cooperation posiblities because When Pakistan and Turkey had an idea on signing an agreement to improve the technological skills and co-R&D in future, Both nation would have already developed something about Tanks...

    We can create a new concept Tank with mixing the technologies of Al-Khalid and Altay MBT to create a new Tank or modernizate existing platforms... but First of all, We should wait until Our engineers develop Altay MBT's sucessfully.

    I hope We will not meet a second Arjun story for our Tank program...
     
    cabatli_53

    cabatli_53 INT'L MOD

    T-155 Firtina Howitzer... (Turkish-Korean cooperation program)

    *Turkish industry will produce 370 T-155 Firtina howitzers. 145th Firtina are on production phase now a days...
    *Current annual production rate of Turkish institue is "24".


    Tower and Chassis Production...


    155mm 52 Calibre Barrel Production


    National Palet production
    41a2fc3b3007962949d916e34e996c49.jpg 996b0b2d8e66878d446fab3f400fa41d.jpg

    Final Assembly for Electronics-FCS (Aselsan)
    ac58687775e789ab0cbf4cb1f58a972d.jpg

    Public Show
    362126a73f470f6794ad92cf82003cc5.jpg
     
    cabatli_53

    cabatli_53 INT'L MOD

    T-155 Panter Howitzer


    03b77ea88911e58a1fd898ab60086306.jpg
     
    cabatli_53

    cabatli_53 INT'L MOD

    Obsolete Leo-1 A4 Modernization program of Turkish institues...


    6aef73ce75d1b9a48f75ed5cbdde75b8.jpg

    b2f51fa4558432f6cf2131a5e183add7.jpg
    c031d4970f7f6654431142fabe0dcbfd.jpg


    Aselsan Volkan FCS and Sucessful rates...


    ----------------------------------------------------------------
    Original Leo 1A1 and A1A4 Succesful rates !!!

    Successful Firing Rates Standing: &#37;62 (DAY), %30 (NIGHT)
    Succesful Firing Rates Moving (20km/h): %40 (DAY), %20 (Night)

    Target Detection Range Night: 1000m
    ----------------------------------------------------------------

    Leo 1T Volkan Succesful rates !!!

    Successful Firing Rates Standing (DAY-Night): More Than %95
    Succesful Firing Rates Moving (20km/h): More Than %70

    Target Detection range: 3500m (Aselsan KartalGozu)
    ----------------------------------------------------------------

    Authorities-Engineers have reached all above high results, After 3000 Firing tests of Leo-1T's in Field.

    b29b17777f5a748988f55263834be95c.jpg 0db0a85d192f3bddcf3f6b1609410c4d.jpg
    81c2cbdf6dafdd0efdbd4453ca714eb2.jpg
     
    Aslan

    Aslan SENIOR MEMBER

    Brother the panther Howitzer is it something that can be driven to the site by the driver.
     
    mjnaushad

    mjnaushad SENIOR MEMBER

    Yes you can. Cant you see the driver seat. see the promotional video.

     
    cabatli_53

    cabatli_53 INT'L MOD

    -Aselsan SPAAG 35mm Air Defence Vehicle
    b956a9d37b27e5f10b72a6cad9994d93.jpg

    -Aselsan Electronic Attack Vehicle for Air Targets
    066b83fdf934964cc00a35a5144aaad3.jpg

    Aselsan Shorad Vehicles Aselsan

    b61586a66e2d755fb65d1d3cd41910a7.jpg

    -Aselsan Early Warning radar Vehicle


    -Aselsan Air Defence Radar and vehicle for Air defence programs
    f1dfe8177129f5115edfd8dc1218bf0b.jpg c977d7f776cd3449e1d887f89171a833.jpg
     
    cabatli_53

    cabatli_53 INT'L MOD

    Aselsan-Otokar Mars-V Surveillance Vehicle
    ae95d7e415beacc0732e115d1b9ab247.jpg 0b1c67f7656b0cd873e5553145c0ac17.jpg


    Aselsan-Roketsan Low Altitude Towed Air Defence system
    a9fac0e54db6fc416bf6e12fb898239a.jpg 9b67f3b22d0c79f517c9dc35f10dc9be.jpg

    Aselsan-Roketan Low Altitude Otonom Air Defence System
    809ca9bf2251dfd5f9d00d2a357dae72.jpg

    The carriage vehicles will be different. You know FNSS is developing a new 35 tonnes AIFV for Turkish Land Forces. Aselsan-Roketsan team will use new 35 tonnes IFV chassis for Air defence programs...
     
    cabatli_53

    cabatli_53 INT'L MOD

    Altay's will have:

    - The base will be more or less copied, with a quite unique hydrolic system the K2 base has an extremely good terrain handling. Tank can fire downhill, uphill unlike the Leopard which is an advantage in our mountainous terrain.
    - Firing system consists of: L55, IFF, laser range finder, BMS, Volkan III FCS, MMW radar, IR sensors, navigation INS/GPS, C4I
    - FCS has lock on mode (tanks, low flying helicopters), thermal optics range >10km
    - High rate of fire autoloader (K2 copy) >10rounds/min, and fast selection of various munition types
    - Multispectral smoke grenade launchers
    - Hard and softkill protection suites
    - Mini stamp remote controlled 12.7mm gun
    - ERA/NERA modular armor


    All in all the Altay will be with her sensors (MMW, IR target identification) and fully C4I integration to the T-129 attack helicopters and ground crew a few steps ahead of the Leopard2A6 and very compatible to the Turkish landforces network centric strategies.



    Credit: Nutuk !!!

    MMW Radar for T-129 Atak and Altay MBT similar with Apache Longbow...
    887d4409842a981b998741835bf8a22e.jpg
     
    Arsalan

    Arsalan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    hi brother Cabatili,,
    you have done a good job here discussing the turkish land forces futuer and current programmes. it have been a job well done that might not need any further explanation but however i would like to add something to it, i hope you wont mind it:
    here is an article from janes mag:
    Otokar Altay MBT (Turkey) - Jane's Armour and Artillery

    regards!
     
