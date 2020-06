The Hun Emperor Mete Khan’s accession to the throne in 209 B.C. is recognized as the foundation of the Army.The largest unit in the Turkish Regular Army under Mete Khan was named a “division,” comprising 10,000 horsemen; which were further divided into units of thousands, hundreds and tens. Each division was assigned a Division Commander, Major, Captain or Corporal who was interconnected within the chain of command.This organization model initiated by Mete Khan existed within the other old Turkish states, among which the Turkish Army was one of the most prominent in the world, especially during the era of the Kök Turks, Uighurs, Seljuks and Ottomans.After defeating the Ghaznians at the Battle of Dandanakan in 1040, the Seljuks declared independence, and continued to secure Anatolia as the new homeland of the Turks with the defeat of the Byzantines at the Battle of Malazgirt (Manzikert) on 26 August, 1071.In the Seljuk Empire, the organization and training of the army was based on sound principles, and this was passed on to the Anatolian Seljuks and the Egyptian Turkish Mamelukes, who would also go on to create great armies.The Ottoman Empire, after being established in 1299, expanded and gained strength very rapidly. The Ottoman army left the Anatolian territory in 1363 and went on to win great a number of great victories: in the West, with the battles of Maritsa, Kosovo, Nicopolis, Varna, the conquest of Istanbul and the battle of Mohacs, and in the East in the battles of Chaldiran, Marj Dabiq and Ridaniya.The Ottoman Army became a regular organization during the reign of Sultan Murat I, and was the first army in history to have cavalrymen. At first, the Ottoman Army comprised only mounted raiders, but later dismounted units were also included. The army was transformed into a permanent force named the Janissary Corps that would go on to play a crucial role in the victories that saw the rise of the Ottoman Empire.Janissary Corps lost its vitality with the fall of the Ottoman Empire, and was abolished after the suppression of the Janissary riot on 15 June, 1826. A new army, called the “Asakiri Mansurei Muhammediye,” was established to replace the Janissary Corps, and was based on battalions named “detachments.” Under this new organization, in 1834 the Army War Academy was established under the name “Mekteb-i Harbiye-i Şahane” for the education of officers to command the army.In 1843, four years after the declaration of the Political Reform Manifesto, five armies were assembled, with personnel subject to five years of service. In 1848, the manifesto was modified, increasing the number of armies to six. A War College, known as Mekteb-i Funun-u Harbiye-i Şahane, was established in Istanbul on 20 July, 1848. The number of military schools was also increased, and new military schools were opened at the high school (lycee) level in Istanbul and Bursa (1845), in Edirne and Manastır (1846), in Damascus (1847), in Erzurum (1872) and in Baghdad (1875). These schools formed the basis for the War Academy, and of them, only Kuleli Military High School in Istanbul is still active today.With the proclamation of the Second Tanzimat (constitutional monarchy), in parallel to the innovations in the administrative field, a new arrangement was made in the organization of the army, and the procurement of weapons and materials was increased. These ongoing improvements to the Turkish Army were interrupted by the battles in Tripoli and the Balkans.Shortly after these battles, the Turkish Army entered the World War I and recorded partial successes at the fronts in Galicya, Yemen and the Caucasus; while its victory in Gallipoli granted it an unforgettable place in world history. Despite its accomplishments on various fronts, the Turkish Army was subjected to severe sanctions under the Armistice of Moudros, signed on 30 October, 1918.According to the provisions of the Armistice, the Turkish homeland was diminished by the supposedly victorious states, the number of ground forces was reduced, the weapons of the ground forces were confiscated, and the territory was invaded.The Turkish nation formed a strong resistance against the invasions, with volunteer militia groups being established all over the country.General Mustafa Kemal and his friends understood that the desired success could not be achieved solely with the efforts of small and dispersed units, and in 1920 they made the first steps towards the establishment of a regular army, leading to the creation of West Front Command.The Army, which was assembled under great hardship, despite all of the impossibilities of the situation, emerged victorious in the First and Second İnönü Battles; while inspiration at the Battle of Sakarya came in the form of the slogan “There is no line of defense, only a territory of defense; and that territory is the whole of the motherland”.The Great Attack was launched against the Greek Army on 26 August, 1922, with the Turkish Army under the command of Mustafa Kemal Pasha. The Turkish Army was triumphant in both battles. On 1 September, 1922, Mustafa Kemal Pasha ordered “Armies, your first target is the Mediterranean. Forward!”This order was intended for the enemy who was defeated and fled, and was driven out of the country on 9 September, 1922. Anatolia was saved from the invaders and the Turkish nation was saved from captivity. Subsequently, the entire world recognized the integrity of the nation and the unconditional independence of the Turkish state.