Turkish land forces chief calls on CJCSC General Nadeem Raza

1657046101649.png

Commander Turkish Land Forces General Musa Avesever called on Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi, press release from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), besides security and regional issues, particularly the latest development in Afghanistan, matters relating to enhancing the level and scope of bilateral military engagements and cooperation were discussed.

Both sides reaffirmed the commitment; that being ‘all-weather’ friends, Pakistan and Turkey would continue to forge deeper strategic ties. They agreed that both countries share a great history of cordial relations and a deep spirit of brotherhood which is being transformed into an enduring partnership.

Chairman JCSC said that in pursuit of closer military and strategic cooperation both countries share a common perception of all national and international issues.

The dignitary lauded the high professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Chairman JCSC thanked visiting dignitary for acknowledging the Pakistan Defence Force’s achievements in the war against terrorism, sacrifices, and contribution to regional peace and stability
