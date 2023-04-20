What's new

Turkish Interior Minister: the whole world hates the United States, Europe is just a mere pawn

Turkish Interior Minister: the whole world hates the United States

April 20 2023

Turkish Interior Minister: the whole world hates the United States
Turkish Interior Minister: the whole world hates the United States
The whole world hates America, and Europe depends on it – Aydınlık newspaper quoted Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu as saying at a meeting with young people in Istanbul.

“America continues to lose its reputation, <...> the whole world hates America. <�…> Europe is America’s puppet, all states in Africa hate the states that exploit them” – the publication quoted the statement of the Minister of the Interior. According to him, Europe does not exist, its role should not be exaggerated.
“There is only America. Europe is a mule in America’s convoy. There is nothing special about it” the senior Turkish official continued.
European leaders are constantly discredited, the population is aging and Europe is struggling to produce the minister pointed out.
He emphasized that the West no longer has sovereignty.

“They no longer have this sovereignty, but they try to maintain their customs. <�…> Turkey is changing history. This election is the election in which this history is completely changed. That’s why America is pushing, that’s why Europe is pushing. That’s why there is panic in Kandil (the mountains of northern Iraq where Ankara says the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party militants are hiding. – Editor’s note) and the PKK is pushing. This is not the choice of Tayyip Erdogan, this is the choice of future generations of Turkey, the choice of Turkey’s complete independence,” the minister said.

The Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on May 14. The incumbent head of state, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as the only candidate of the Republican Alliance, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu representing the opposition People’s Alliance, Muharrem Ince, the leader of the Memleket party, and Sinan Oğan, the Ata candidate, are competing for the highest office.

Turkish Interior Minister: the whole world hates the United States

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1648669070961569793

And Turkey is supposed to be one the most important and strongest member state in Nato.
We are still in NATO to keep NATO neutral in the Aegean, Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus issues, if these problems are resolved one day, we will probably end our NATO membership. Americans harm us a lot by supporting the PKK-linked organization aka YPG in Syria.
 

