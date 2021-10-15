Turkish intelligence busts Iranian espionage network in eastern Turkey

Dariush the Great said: It was not a question.



All countries have some presence. What is the big deal? Click to expand...

Your latest question does not reflects what you asked before & exactly my answer. However, as you asked for a deal then it is in-fact something that to be expected from an enemy given Turkish & Iranian relations. The key word is "Espionage". Even, if we go by the definition of sovereignty, still the presence of foreign Intel is not a welcoming thing let alone busting of espionage network. Don't mind then when you have Israelis in Tehran or if you try to bust a ring like this one.