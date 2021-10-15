What's new

Turkish intelligence busts Iranian espionage network in eastern Turkey

BATMAN

BATMAN

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2007
29,772
-28
19,977
Country
Pakistan
Location
Switzerland
Why members of pdf don't like to discuss Iranian crimes towards it's neighbor states?

Considering Iranian crimes against Pakistan are most and Pakistan is the largest base of Iranian espionage operations!

Time for Pakistan ISI to take the lead from Turkey, and put an end to khumenist mafia in Pakistan, who infact are serving as drivers of Indian cold start.
 
F

Foinikas

FULL MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
1,094
1
975
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
I read yesterday on a greek site,they arrested 224 people on terrorism charges,but I didn't read the article.

Is it connected to this? Is it the same story?
 
Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
6,865
7
10,457
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Iranis as usual brewing peace in their neighbourhood. This is Irani Mullahcracy at its best. Now wait for Iranis to come up with some lame excuse for their mullahs. Pakistan has also found Irani peace brigade Zainabyoun in si dh plotting to kill sunni leaders. One of these days some one will just say enough is enough.
 
Last edited:
The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
22,478
174
42,584
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dariush the Great said:
It was not a question.

All countries have some presence. What is the big deal?
Click to expand...
Your latest question does not reflects what you asked before & exactly my answer. However, as you asked for a deal then it is in-fact something that to be expected from an enemy given Turkish & Iranian relations. The key word is "Espionage". Even, if we go by the definition of sovereignty, still the presence of foreign Intel is not a welcoming thing let alone busting of espionage network. Don't mind then when you have Israelis in Tehran or if you try to bust a ring like this one.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom