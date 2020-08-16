/ Register

Turkish intelligence agency kills PKK's so-called Hakurk head in Northern Iraq

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by Jyotish, Aug 16, 2020

    Jyotish

    Jyotish SENIOR MEMBER

    Turkish intelligence agency kills PKK's so-called Hakurk head in N Iraq

    The PKK's so-called head in northern Iraq's Hakurk region was killed by Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) last week.

    Reported to be preparing for an attack in Turkey for Saturday's anniversary of the terrorist group's first bloody attack, Murat Kalko, code-named "Agit Garzan," was killed thanks to intelligence work conducted by the MIT in northern Iraq.

    According to reports, three units were ordered to conduct terrorist attacks in Turkey by one of the group's so-called leaders, Murat Karayılan.

    Kalko, who was listed on the red category of the Interior Ministry's most wanted list, joined the terrorist group in 1993 and was responsible for a series of bloody attacks by the terrorist group.

    The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red marking the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

    Two PKK cells preparing for an attack were also being monitored closely. As a result, six other PKK terrorists were killed in two different operations that took place on Aug.13-14.

    In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

    https://www.dailysabah.com/politics...cy-kills-pkks-so-called-hakurk-head-in-n-iraq
     
    Hakikat ve Hikmet

    Hakikat ve Hikmet ELITE MEMBER

    Elhamdulillah!!! Nothing less than the Misak-i Milli this time Insha'Allah...

    No amount of the Imperialist tricks is enough this time by HIS PERMISSION...
     
    Faheka.afk

    Faheka.afk FULL MEMBER

    It's the surgical strike where 2 kurdish generals aligned with the central gov was caught red-handed and killed too..

     
    Timur

    Timur SENIOR MEMBER

    good riddance..

    what a disgusting use of words.. 2 top ranking pkk terrorists had been neutralized learn the language or what is coming next? 2 kurdish war heroes murdered by imperialist racist turks?
     
    Faheka.afk

    Faheka.afk FULL MEMBER

    Huh?
    They were high ranking iraqi kurds aligned with the central gov and they were in a meeting with a red listed pkk terrorist. Which makes them a legit target for TSK and MİT.
     
