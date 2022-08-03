Turkish inflation rises slower than expected to reach 79.6% in July​

BY DAILY SABAH​

ISTANBUL AUG 03, 2022 - 10:10 AM GMT+3Turkey’s annual inflation rose at a slower-than-expected pace in July but still neared 80%, official data showed Wednesday, as global energy and commodity costs continue to weigh on prices.Consumer prices surged 79.6% last month from a year earlier, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said, compared to 78.6% in June. The new inflation figure marks the highest level since 1998.Surveys had expected the consumer prices index (CPI) to top 80% in July.The government has said inflation would fall with the new economic program, which prioritizes low rates to boost production and exports and aims to achieve a current account surplus.President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said he expected runaway prices to soon begin to fall and come down to "appropriate" levels by February-March next year.