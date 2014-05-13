Turkish Industry, Science and Technology

Creating this thread to input General Science and Technological achievements. Turkey inks agreement to become CERN associate member - SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY “This is a very special moment for Turkey and the Turkish scientific community,” he said. “Today we signed the agreement for associate membership in CERN, which reflects decades of achievement where Turkish scientists have contributed to the European scientific efforts at CERN. I am fully confident that with this signature, the relations between Turkey and CERN will further develop on a win-win basis.” Associate membership will allow Turkey to attend meetings of the CERN Council as well as bid for CERN contracts, thus opening up opportunities for industrial collaboration in areas of advanced technology, the statement read. Moreover, it will allow Turkish scientists to become members of the CERN staff, and to participate in CERN’s training and career development programs. Turkey avoided changing its observer status to full member three years ago because of a high membership fee and claims that Turkish companies did not have the sufficient technological capacity to participate in CERN tenders. The Turkish Atomic Energy Authority (TAEK) reportedly announced that it did not find it “productive” to pay 70 million Turkish Liras (approximately $50 million) per year to CERN. Science in Turkish high schools - İSMET BERKAN This week, nearly 30 students from 11 Turkish high schools will be visiting the United States, Los Angeles for the final of a very exciting competition. For example one of them is Merve Çöklü from Private Ankara Science High School who has developed a system that would identify finger prints over a glass surface with a laser designator and a smart phone, without using any chemical substance or any special device. She will compete with this project of hers. If this system is practiced, it will reduce to an incredible extent the cost of all the taking finger prints and checking them at their data bases for all police organizations in the world. Another project belongs to Hazal Kaygıner and Ahmet Resul Karababa from Sıvas Science High School who are working on an animal based medication to treat liver cancer. The active ingredient of the drug will be obtained from egg yolk. This project will also compete in Los Angeles. Another example: Merve Akbulut and Bircan Boğa from Adana Private Final Anatolia High School thought about an easier, cheaper and one which will undoubtedly create zero ethic issues, a substance to feed cell cultures that can be used instead of the cattle fetus. They are the whey. They are participating in this key competition with this project. If their method succeeds, just imagine, hundreds of thousands of laboratories over the world will start using this consumable which is the idea of two high school students from Adana. As I said, projects from 11 high schools of Turkey are participating in the grand finale to be held in the Unites States. Well, what is this finale? It is called International Science and Engineering Fair-ISEF, held for 65 years. This competition is supported since 1997 by Intel which is producing the microchips in all of our computers. The Turkish leg is also supported by Intel and the finalists were selected by The Scientific and Technical Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK). ... Such is the competition our high school students are participating. And their projects are not bad at all. We need to become a country where all its high schools develop science projects. And these are all very good examples.