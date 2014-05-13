Turkish Industry, Science and Technology

KEMENT is going to provide command-control solutions to different operators with a range from minimum 250km .

With the system developed within the framework of the KEMENT Project, operational efficiency shall be increased via components that are resistant to electronic warfare, encrypted, adaptable to power requirements of the platform its embedded to, compatible with the military standards and NATO STANAGs shall be achieved and updating the data related to the target and command-control information shall be enabled within the air- air and air-ground components’ network structure within a range from minimum 250km. Development of an Ammunition Data Network System (MVAS) that could support the 512kbps data transfer speed and transmit an image of sufficient resolution before the shooting during the ammunition’s terminal stage is aimed.

The Project also includes the development of terminals that could operate on SOM and Atmaca which were developed through national capacities and on platforms that could be used in the command/ control of the ammunition (F-16, helicopters and vessels) and design of a network architecture that is specific to the usage concept.

First Phase of the Project to be Accomplished in 38 Months

KEMENT Project that will be executed by Meteksan Defence as the main contractor and TÜBİTAK Sage-Roketsan as main sub- contractors shall be conducted in two phases. The total budget of the Project is 26. 549.000 US$ and two different studies namely KEMENT-S and KEMENT-A are to be executed within the first phase of the project that is determined to be accomplished in 38 months.



KEMENT-S development phase of 2 MVAS SOM Terminals (MST) that could be integrated to Air to Ground Medium Range Missile (SOM) and 2 MVAS Aerial Vehicle Terminals (MHT) that could be integrated to F-16 platforms is aimed.

KEMENT-A Phase contains the development of an Atmaca Data Terminal (AVT), a Vessel Data Terminal (GVT) and a Relay Data Terminal (RVT) unit that could be integrated to the Naval Surface to Surface Guided Missile (Atmaca) and to the related platforms included in the usage scenario of Atmaca having the capacity to operate under relative environmental conditions.



Within the scope of Phase-1, main contractor Meteksan Defence shall be responsible for the establishment of the network architecture, development of Physical Layer, Antenna, Modem and RF solutions. One of the sub-contractors MilSOFT shall conduct the activities for DLP (Data Link Processor), TÜBİTAK UEKAE crypto module and MHT’s integration to F-16 platform together with the 1st Air Supply Maintenance Command, Roketsan and TÜBİTAK Sage. Following the accomplishment of the first phase, activities within the scope of Phase-2shall be launched if approved by the Undersecretariat for Defence Industries.

