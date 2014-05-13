/ Register

  Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Turkish Industry, Science and Technology

Discussion in 'Turkish Defence Forum' started by Combat-Master, May 13, 2014.

  May 13, 2014 #1
    Combat-Master

    Combat-Master

    Creating this thread to input General Science and Technological achievements.

    Turkey inks agreement to become CERN associate member - SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

    “This is a very special moment for Turkey and the Turkish scientific community,” he said. “Today we signed the agreement for associate membership in CERN, which reflects decades of achievement where Turkish scientists have contributed to the European scientific efforts at CERN. I am fully confident that with this signature, the relations between Turkey and CERN will further develop on a win-win basis.”

    Associate membership will allow Turkey to attend meetings of the CERN Council as well as bid for CERN contracts, thus opening up opportunities for industrial collaboration in areas of advanced technology, the statement read.

    Moreover, it will allow Turkish scientists to become members of the CERN staff, and to participate in CERN’s training and career development programs.
    Turkey avoided changing its observer status to full member three years ago because of a high membership fee and claims that Turkish companies did not have the sufficient technological capacity to participate in CERN tenders.

    The Turkish Atomic Energy Authority (TAEK) reportedly announced that it did not find it “productive” to pay 70 million Turkish Liras (approximately $50 million) per year to CERN.

    [​IMG]

    Science in Turkish high schools - İSMET BERKAN

    This week, nearly 30 students from 11 Turkish high schools will be visiting the United States, Los Angeles for the final of a very exciting competition.

    For example one of them is Merve Çöklü from Private Ankara Science High School who has developed a system that would identify finger prints over a glass surface with a laser designator and a smart phone, without using any chemical substance or any special device. She will compete with this project of hers. If this system is practiced, it will reduce to an incredible extent the cost of all the taking finger prints and checking them at their data bases for all police organizations in the world.

    Another project belongs to Hazal Kaygıner and Ahmet Resul Karababa from Sıvas Science High School who are working on an animal based medication to treat liver cancer. The active ingredient of the drug will be obtained from egg yolk. This project will also compete in Los Angeles.

    Another example: Merve Akbulut and Bircan Boğa from Adana Private Final Anatolia High School thought about an easier, cheaper and one which will undoubtedly create zero ethic issues, a substance to feed cell cultures that can be used instead of the cattle fetus. They are the whey. They are participating in this key competition with this project. If their method succeeds, just imagine, hundreds of thousands of laboratories over the world will start using this consumable which is the idea of two high school students from Adana.

    As I said, projects from 11 high schools of Turkey are participating in the grand finale to be held in the Unites States. Well, what is this finale? It is called International Science and Engineering Fair-ISEF, held for 65 years. This competition is supported since 1997 by Intel which is producing the microchips in all of our computers. The Turkish leg is also supported by Intel and the finalists were selected by The Scientific and Technical Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK).
    ...
    Such is the competition our high school students are participating. And their projects are not bad at all.
    We need to become a country where all its high schools develop science projects. And these are all very good examples.
     
  May 17, 2014 #2
    Combat-Master

    Combat-Master

    Technology Acquisition Road Map (TKY) Projects

    Ammonium Dinitramite (ADN) Development Project;
    Within the coverage of the TKY Projects, the first project that is planned to be developed is the New Generation Composite Rocket Fuel Components: the Ammonium Dinitramite (ADN) Development Contract. With this project, to be implemented by Roketsan as the main contractor and TÜBİTAK MAM as the sub-contractor, the aim is to realise technology development activities towards the synthesis, characterisation and verification of the critical oxidising fuel component ammonium dinitramite (ADN) that is difficult to obtain from overseas, that is a new generation less smoky/ smokeless, insensitive composite fuel and which provides 10 percent more propulsion compared to other oxidisers. Following the signing of the contract, the project is foreseen to be completed in 33 months.


    Azido Polymer (AZP) Development Project;
    With this project that is planned to be completed in 35 months with Roketsan as the principal contractor and TÜBİTAK MAM as the sub- contractor, the aim is the realisation of technology development activities towards the synthesis and verification of the critical energy binding fuel component Azido Polymer (AZP) that is difficult to acquire from overseas, that is a new generation less smoky/smokeless, insensitive and that is required in composite solid fuel formulations. A high energy polymeric binder, azido polymer, in particular, is capable of providing an increase in ballistic performance.

    Synthetic Jet Fuel Development (EKZO) Project;
    The aim of this project, planned to be completed in 33 months with Roketsan as the main contractor and the Department of Chemistry of METU as the sub-contractor, is the realisation of technology development activities towards the synthesis, characterisation and verification of synthetic jet fuel through domestic means that is subject to export restrictions. Within the coverage of this project, work through laboratory scale synthesis and scale-up studies that will provide the characteristics defined under the military standard number MIL- DTL-87107E of the main component of synthetic fuel, the material exo-tetrahydrodicyclopentadiene, research in other materials in sample products defined in MIL-DTL- 87107E as well as work in creating the infrastructure for producing a minimum 1.5 tons/year capacity in jet fuel is planned.

    Contactless Plug Programming Unit Development Project;
    Under this project to be carried out by Roketsan as the principal contractor, the aim is to develop a Contactless Plug Programming Unit (TTPÜ) for the contactless programming of electronic and electro-mechanic plugs that take place in ammunition, rocket and missile systems that use programmable plug systems. In addition, within the project’s coverage the TTPÜ will consist of the External Plug Adjustment Unit (HTAÜ) and the Plug Top Hardware (TÜD) Unit as well as the use of plugs that require electronic adjustment.

    Isophorone Diisocyanate Material Laboratory Scale Synthesis and Characterisation Work;
    To be implemented by Roketsan as the principal contractor and the Chemistry Department of METU as the sub-contractor and which is planned to be developed within a 12 month period, this project has the objective of carrying out a laboratory scale synthesis and characterisation work for the material Isophorone Diisocyanate used as a curative in flight engine fuel and primer formulations of OMTAS (Medium Range Anti-Tank Missile. The project covers the identification of the synthesis procedure, identifying and acquiring the necessary raw materials and laboratory scale synthesis equipment, the synthesis of small -scale samples and obtaining a 10 gr./lot product amount.

    Antioxidant Material Contents Identification Work;
    With this project the aim is to carry out work on the content identification and equivalent sample preparation of the antioxidant material (A03105) that is acquired from overseas and which is used in the flight engine composite solid rocket fuel and primer formulations of OMTAS. Expected to be completed in 12 months, this project again has the Chemistry Department of METU as the sub-contractor and Roketsan as the main contractor.

    Wireless DC Motor Development Project;
    To be carried out under Roketsan as the main contractor and the Femsan Elektrik Motorları Sanayi as the sub-contractor, this project objective is the design, development, testing and production of the coreless type Brushless DC engines that possesses high volumetric efficiency, that will replace the conventional DC Servo motors and that will be used mainly for anti-tank and air-defence systems and guided missile propulsion control systems. Additionally, with the design capability to be gained from the project, the domestic development of brushless Servo motors in different sized that may be needed in various platforms and systems in the following years is being evaluated. Planned to be completed in 18 months, according to the project’s calendar the sub-contracting firm will deliver 3 different types of 16 electric motors to Roketsan.
     
  May 17, 2014 #3
    Combat-Master

    Combat-Master

    KEMENT is going to provide command-control solutions to different operators with a range from minimum 250km.
    With the system developed within the framework of the KEMENT Project, operational efficiency shall be increased via components that are resistant to electronic warfare, encrypted, adaptable to power requirements of the platform its embedded to, compatible with the military standards and NATO STANAGs shall be achieved and updating the data related to the target and command-control information shall be enabled within the air- air and air-ground components’ network structure within a range from minimum 250km. Development of an Ammunition Data Network System (MVAS) that could support the 512kbps data transfer speed and transmit an image of sufficient resolution before the shooting during the ammunition’s terminal stage is aimed.
    The Project also includes the development of terminals that could operate on SOM and Atmaca which were developed through national capacities and on platforms that could be used in the command/ control of the ammunition (F-16, helicopters and vessels) and design of a network architecture that is specific to the usage concept.

    First Phase of the Project to be Accomplished in 38 Months
    KEMENT Project that will be executed by Meteksan Defence as the main contractor and TÜBİTAK Sage-Roketsan as main sub- contractors shall be conducted in two phases. The total budget of the Project is 26. 549.000 US$ and two different studies namely KEMENT-S and KEMENT-A are to be executed within the first phase of the project that is determined to be accomplished in 38 months.

    KEMENT-S development phase of 2 MVAS SOM Terminals (MST) that could be integrated to Air to Ground Medium Range Missile (SOM) and 2 MVAS Aerial Vehicle Terminals (MHT) that could be integrated to F-16 platforms is aimed.
    KEMENT-A Phase contains the development of an Atmaca Data Terminal (AVT), a Vessel Data Terminal (GVT) and a Relay Data Terminal (RVT) unit that could be integrated to the Naval Surface to Surface Guided Missile (Atmaca) and to the related platforms included in the usage scenario of Atmaca having the capacity to operate under relative environmental conditions.

    Within the scope of Phase-1, main contractor Meteksan Defence shall be responsible for the establishment of the network architecture, development of Physical Layer, Antenna, Modem and RF solutions. One of the sub-contractors MilSOFT shall conduct the activities for DLP (Data Link Processor), TÜBİTAK UEKAE crypto module and MHT’s integration to F-16 platform together with the 1st Air Supply Maintenance Command, Roketsan and TÜBİTAK Sage. Following the accomplishment of the first phase, activities within the scope of Phase-2shall be launched if approved by the Undersecretariat for Defence Industries.
     
  May 17, 2014 #4
    Combat-Master

    Combat-Master

    Tubitak sold Forensic equipment to India.
    [​IMG]
    The North India (Dharamsala) has its first hyperspectral digital imaging spectograph thanks to the FORENSIC XP-4010D developed by TÜBİTAK Bilgem. Within this scope, on 29th October of 2013, India Himachal Pradesh’s Chief Minister Shri Virbhadra Singh paid a visit to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) to inaugurate the Hyperspectral Data Imaging Spectrograph in Dharamshala, India.

    TÜBİTAK Bilgem has exported the spectrograph to some other countries including China, Holland, Germany, Hungary, Korea, Ireland, Slovakia, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan and the USA. Moreover, the product has been regarded as unprecedented by many of these countries. In this context, Dr. Surender Kumar Pal, Assistant Director and Media Officer of RFSL, said that Hyperspectral Data Imaging Spectrograph has been bought recently and will be used for large scale document examination. He further added that the laboratory will get training from TUBİTAK Bilgem experts for its operation.

    Hyperspectral Forensic Imaging Spectrograph uses the highest modern optoelectronics technology and fast digital processing for authenticity determination for revealing some hidden features of the questioned documents. Device performs ink analysis/ink difference, information on handwritings, currency notes, travel documents, bank cheques etc. Specifically, the device focuses on determination of the sequence of intersecting lines using hyperspectral imaging information. Moreover, with novel 2D/3D processing software, the device represents a new generation of nondestructive tools for authenticity determination of different types of documents and handwritings using hyperspectral digital imaging technology.

    DTM (Data Transfer Medium) Device, Which is Designed by TÜBİTAK Bilgem, Will be Using for A400M Aircraft

    [​IMG]

    Electronics hardware of A400M military transportation aircraft will be designed by EADS company for eight countries including Turkey. EADS company will use DTM (Data Transfer Medium), which designed by TÜBİTAK Bilgem, for holding and transferring encrypted data between DAC (Defensive Aimed Computer) and PFMSE (Pre-Flight Messaging Service) .

    DTM will ensure secure communication of A400M with other peripherals. The consortium where Turkey is participating will produce A400M expected to be theFuture International Military Airlifter (FIMA). DTM consists of NATO approved Secure Flash Memory (SIR) and IA (interface Adapter). DTM send and receive confidential flight data to/from DAC (Defensive Aimed Computer) via Ethernet. DTM can securely store saved flight reports on SIR and flight reports can be installed to PFMSE via USB port of SIR.

    According to necessities of the European countries that are France, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom,Belgium, Luxembourg and Turkey, A400M aircraft is designed by EADS. A400M is the first strategical transportation aircraft of Turkey, which Turkish engineers participate in design and production.

    Airbus'ın Tercihi TÜBİTAK | BİLİŞİM ve BİLGİ GÜVENLİĞİ İLERİ TEKNOLOJİLER ARAŞTIRMA MERKEZİ
     
  May 17, 2014 #5
    cabatli_53

    cabatli_53

    Kement is a strategic project that 3 institutes have such strategic capabilities in NATO. With Kement program, Turkish industry aims to establish own NEW (Network Enabled Weapon) concept to control all process of long range missiles via aircrafts/helicopters.

    Each Kement contains;
    1-DLP
    2-MIDS
    *Cyripto module Comsec algorithms
    *Modulation
    *Encoding(FEC)
    *Modem
    *RF secton



    -Kement is going to provide command-control solutions to different operators with a range from min. 250km.
    -Kement is going to update target dataes simultaneously in accordance with changing positions
    -At terminal phase, The domestic munitions is going to provide high-resolution images of the strategic targets before hitted.


    The strategic terminals to be developed will be as following;


    Kement-S: (SOM cruise missile)
    -2 MWAS SOM missile terminal (MST)
    -2 F-16 Aerial vehicle Terminal (MHT)


    Kement-A: (Atmaca anti-ship missile)
    -Atmaca Data terminal (AVT)
    -Ship Data Terminal (GVT)
    -Role Data Terminal (RVT)



    Project Model:

    -Main contender: Meteksan As.
    -Main Sub Contenders: Tubitak SAGE, Roketsan As.
    -Subcontenders: 1. Turkish AirForce Maintenance Center, TÜBİTAK-UEKAE, MİLSOFT A.Ş.

    Project Calender: 36 Months
    Budget: 26.549.000 $
     
  May 17, 2014 #6
    xxxKULxxx

    xxxKULxxx

    Maybe unlimited range with future satellites in the future ?..
     
  May 18, 2014 #7
    LegionnairE

    LegionnairE

    Messages:
    4,923
    Joined:
    Apr 18, 2010
    Ratings:
    +3 / 5,038 / -3
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    As much as I appreciate the fact that we're still in the game and I thank @Combat-Master for the thread.

    If we want to improve in science, we need to bring back our educated people from Germany.

    We need to declare their diplomas valid, and we need them teaching in universities. Most importantly we need to allocate more funding for research.

    We also need to start incorporating with European Space Agency ESA. We need observatories, labs, all kinds of investments.
    There's a lot to be done.

    We have universities in every province but the education is sh*t and research is limited with a handful of serious universities.
     
  May 18, 2014 #8
    Hakan

    Hakan

    Good wages are also important. Why would someone leave a comfortable and well paying job in America for example and move to Turkey just to work his butt off even more and get payed less.

    I know people who were saying "Im tired of this country im going back to Turkey." Eventually they move to Turkey and then they come back after a year or so and the ones that stay in Turkey complain about how hard they have to work.

    @Hyperion

    This is a nice thread.
     
  May 18, 2014 #9
    LegionnairE

    LegionnairE

    Messages:
    4,923
    Joined:
    Apr 18, 2010
    Ratings:
    +3 / 5,038 / -3
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    I was just about to say it, I wrote it, but deleted.

    Fvck good salary. If there's one thing I've learned in this life is that money corrupts.
    People find holes in the system all the time to fill their pockets, I don't want academics to become a part of it.

    Trust me, high research budgets are much more attractive to real scientsits than a high salary.
     
  May 18, 2014 #10
    Hakan

    Hakan

    Money doesn't hurt. :D

    if a scientist has the opportunity to do something good for his country and he knows that he will be provided with all of the tools to do so then he may not care to much about his wage. Untill Bayram comes around atleast. :D
     
  May 18, 2014 #11
    Combat-Master

    Combat-Master

    Nanografi; Turkey’s first and only Company to Produce Carbon Nanotubes

    Nanografi has been considered worthy to be given grants by the most reputable research council and enterprise development organizations in Turkey and was founded as an R&D performing SME in 2011 with the support of TUBITAK (The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey) and KOSGEB (Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization). Nanografi, is the first and only company that produces carbon nanotubes in Turkey. The company’s major focus is on R&D of carbon nanotube (CNT) production and innovation at their applications. Nanografi supplies single walled, multiwalled and functionalized nanotubes and masterbatches of carbon nanotubes is in most common polymers for research and commercial purposes.

    [​IMG] [​IMG]

    Projects
    Currently, Nanografi has three projects which are separately funded by TUBITAK , KOSGEB and European Union. CNT synthesis is performed by the company’s unique and patented reactor system which was an outcome of TUBITAK project. Produced CNTs have high tensile strength and incomparable thermal, electrical conductivities. Also our reactor system uses botanical carbon precursor for CNT production. It is a renewable source and use of plantal precursor lessens the amount of chemicals required for CNT synthesis. These properties of our raw material make the process environmentally-friendly.

    In order to ease the usage of CNTs in various applications, like nanocomposites, electrostatic discharging, improving fracture toughness, failure strength, chemical treatments are applied on CNTs as a part of KOSGEB project. Also work- packages on increasing production rate and yield of CNT is in progress. The treatments lead us to the availability of producing masterbatches of CNTs. Masterbatches of CNT impregnated polymers provides vast applications in industries such as automotive, marine, aerospace. When masterbatches are mixed with industrial polymers mainly fracture toughness, electrostatic discharge, failure strength and to some extent flame resistance properties are improved. Nanografi is a partner of an

    EUROSTARS project which is co- funded by European Communities and 33 EUREKA member countries. 5 partners, 3 Spanish and 2 Turkish companies, will be active for the title of Composite-tempered Glass Profiles and Panels for Light Structures in Construction. In EUREKA our role is to provide technical basis for the possible products and also to conduct experiments related with nanomaterials and characterization of products. Nanografi is technically responsible partner for achieving the declared standards of products as a project outcome.

    Cooperations

    Carbon nanotube market and demand is growing in Turkey as it is growing all over the world although CNT requires advanced treatments before arriving it’s last customer. Nanografi believes when these treatments are excelled demand will escalate. Our company has been cooperating with universities and advanced material companies for achieving excellence in those treatments.

    Carbon nanotube is a hot topic still in academic literature and new studies are followed with METU (Middle East Technical University) Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering and Department of Aerospace Engineering. Researches on applications and production are carried out with advices of faculty members as a result of idea exchange. Measurements related with CNTs are also made with faculty’s instruments.

    Composite application is a major field for CNT usage; and in order to adapt to the sector, cooperation has been made with several composite companies who are purchasing structural parts for Turkish defence industry. In METU Aerospace Engineering Department, CNT masterbatches are used for composites with complex geometry for aviation parts. Produced sample composites firstly tested for mechanical properties and results show surprising improvements in tensile strength and fracture toughness. Moreover polymers containing very low concentration of CNT have gained considerable electrical and thermal conductivities which can be comparable with common metals.

    Future Projects and Applications
    In 2013, Nanografi will also focus on specific applications for the parts being used in aerospace structures. Several trials had been made due to weight reduction and to increase fracture toughness in critical parts. This application is being studied with TAI (Turkish Aerospace Industry) and Department of Aerospace Engineering in METU.

    Furthermore, Nanografi is also aiming to settle Turkey’s first prepreg line which will consist CNTs. So that, all prepreg products being purchased in a great quantity from other countries will be produced in Turkey and with much more improved characteristics.

    This project will be held with Undersecreteriat for Defence Industries of Turkey. The company headquarter is currently located at ODTU Teknokent and is going to be enlarged with one sales office in Ankara and one bigger facility in OSTIM Organized Industrial Region.

    Nanografi | Nano Teknoloji Bilişim İmalat ve Danışmanlık Ltd. Şti.
     
  May 23, 2014 #12
    xxxKULxxx

    xxxKULxxx

  May 23, 2014 #13
    xxxKULxxx

    xxxKULxxx

    Messages:
    4,511
    Joined:
    Feb 4, 2013
    Ratings:
    +30 / 9,333 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
  May 24, 2014 #14
    Sinan

    Sinan

    Messages:
    Let's collect recent developments in this thread, so we don't have search all the section if needed.

    Nickel Alloy Additive Manufacturing.


    Servo Motor Production for UAVs


    Superplastic Forming for Titanium Alloys
     
  May 24, 2014 #15
    Sinan

    Sinan

    Magnesium Founding


    Titanium Founding


    Carbon Fibre Production
     
