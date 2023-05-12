Turkish hardcore racist kaffir trying to stop a woman from speaking Arabic

Remind me How the hell are these people Muslims?They hate Islam and hate Allah swt and hate the sound of Arabic language.How the hell is this a guy Muslim? .Yes there r some Muslims in turkey but u know that it needs a new conquest.There r more Muslims in the west then there r Muslims in Turkey.The amount of kuffr these racist fucks have in their hearts for Islam is biggest than the jews themselves. Am I right or what?These guys r picking up a fight with Islam. They need to be whipped out by Turkish Muslims first.