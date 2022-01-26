Turkish Hairlines

Health tourism has been booming in recent years. As of 2020, Turkiye ranks 7th in the world league after USA, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Italy and Germany. In a few years, it will be in the top 4. The best clinics in terms of price / quality on the European continent are in Istanbul and İzmir. Hair implant, orthodontics, plastic and aesthetic surgery, anti-aging clinics, liposuction and other slimming clinics, eye treatment hospitals, etc. There is a very high demand especially in aesthetic related fields and the sector is growing every year. In Turkiye, the number of experienced health workers and doctors serving in the field of aesthetics is high, private clinics have high standards, but the costs are lower here. Especially since hair transplantation, plastic surgery, dental and eye treatments are not included in most health insurance policies, they prefer countries such as Turkiye that are affordable but have a higher quality of service than their home country.Especially when you fly to a destination in a different country from Istanbul, blotchy head mens or people with bandages in the airplane cabin have become a common sight. Therefore, such memes have now become the usual humor material.