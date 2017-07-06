Turkish FM in Saudi Arabia to Discuss Regional Affairs

Monday, 10 May, 2021 - 17:45Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrives in Saudi Arabia. (Turkish FM via Twitter)Asharq Al-AwsatTurkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday a two-day visit to discuss bilateral relations."In Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral relations and important regional issues," Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter upon his arrival in the Kingdom.He is expected to meet his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan to tackle regional affairs, said the Turkish Foreign Ministry.Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz had received last week a telephone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.Talks focused bilateral ties, with Erdogan congratulating King Salman on the advent of Eid al-Fitr, which will fall later this week.The Turkish presidency said after the telephone call that the leaders agreed to keep channels of communication between them open.