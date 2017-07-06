What's new

Turkish FM in Saudi Arabia to Discuss Regional Affairs

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
21,157
19
22,272
Country
Canada
Location
Canada



Monday, 10 May, 2021 - 17:45



Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrives in Saudi Arabia. (Turkish FM via Twitter)

Asharq Al-Awsat

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday a two-day visit to discuss bilateral relations.

"In Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral relations and important regional issues," Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter upon his arrival in the Kingdom.

He is expected to meet his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan to tackle regional affairs, said the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz had received last week a telephone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Talks focused bilateral ties, with Erdogan congratulating King Salman on the advent of Eid al-Fitr, which will fall later this week.


https://english.aawsat.com/home/article/2965801/turkish-fm-saudi-arabia-discuss-regional-affairs

The Turkish presidency said after the telephone call that the leaders agreed to keep channels of communication between them open.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Qatar's response to demands 'negative,' Egyptian FM says
Replies
8
Views
522
Nodata
N
KediKesenFare
Saudi Arabia needs Pakistan more than ever before
Replies
14
Views
1K
Sugarcane
Sugarcane
B
Multipolar World Order: The Big Picture in the Qatar-Saudi Fracture
Replies
10
Views
626
EmeraldRabbit
EmeraldRabbit
B
3 reasons the United States has lost the Middle East
Replies
0
Views
333
Banglar Bir
B
Yzd Khalifa
KSA, Turkey boosting ties
Replies
3
Views
985
Pakistanisage
Pakistanisage

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom